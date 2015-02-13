Robbie Williams nació un día como hoy

Redacción

Los nacidos este día tienen talento musical. El 13 de febrero es el natalicio de innumerables personas talentosas en el ámbito musical, aquí te presentamos una breve lista de famosos músicos cuyo cumpleaños es hoy y te recomendamos sus canciones más románticas para el fin de semana.

13 de febrero de 1950. Nace en Surrey, Reino Unido, Peter Gabriel. Ex vocalista de la banda de rock progresivo Genesis, ahora solista y activista social exitoso. Te dejamos una canción de Peter Gabriel relacionada a estas fechas.

13 de febrero de 1956. Nace en Broughton, Reino Unido, Peter Hook. Fue bajista de Joy Division y líder de la banda New Order, ahora es líder de Peter Hook and the light. Te dejamos una canción de New Order para romancear este fin de semana.

13 de febrero de 1971. Nace en Cincinnati, Estados Unidos, Matt Berninger. Vocalista de la exitosa banda independiente The National. Te dejamos otra canción para estos días.

13 de febrero 1974. Nace en, Staffordshire, Gran Bretaña Robbie Williams. Fue miembro de la banda de pop Take that! Y ahora es existoso solista. Aquí otra canción para ponerse románticos a cargo del canta autor británico.

