El transbordador afectado se dirigía a Valencia
Un transbordador que se dirigía a Valencia desde la isla de Palma de Mallorca se incendió el martes y sus 152 pasajeros tuvieron que abandonarlo en botes salvavidas, dijeron funcionarios españoles. Cuatro tripulantes resultaron heridos.
Enormes columnas de humo se elevaban desde el ferry después de que el fuego surgió en su área de estacionamiento de automóviles aproximadamente una hora después de que inició el viaje, cuando se desplazaba en el Mediterráneo a 31 kilómetros (20 millas) de Palma de Mallorca, informaron el Ministerio de Desarrollo de España y el propietario del transbordador en sendos comunicados.
Todos los pasajeros lograron ponerse a salvo en lanchas salvavidas y fueron recogidos por otro transbordador, según el ministerio y autoridades portuarias de las Islas Baleares, pertenecientes a España.
Un miembro de la tripulación del ferry fue hospitalizado por inhalación de humo y otros tres fueron tratados y dados de alta tras haber sido rescatados en helicóptero, dijeron autoridades portuarias y el propietario de la embarcación.
El transbordador que recogió a los pasajeros llegó el martes por la noche de regreso a Palma de Mallorca, donde los pasajeros serían revisados en hospitales de campo establecidos en el puerto en caso de necesitarlo y las autoridades los interrogarían con respecto al incidente.
Se espera que el buque en llamas se hunda. La causa del incendio está bajo investigación.
