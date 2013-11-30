Según estadísticas de la ONU, casi 180 mil mexicanos padecen SIDA y 48% no lo sabe
México, D.F. – La ONUSIDA para América Latina estima que en México existen más de 179 mil portadores del VIH y 48% puede no saberlo, advirtió Carmen Soler Claudín, del Instituto de Investigaciones Biomédicas (IIBm) de la UNAM.
En el marco del Día Mundial de la Lucha contra el Sida que se conmemora este 1 de diciembre, apuntó además que cerca de la mitad de los diagnósticos se realiza de manera tardía. Expuso que en México existe una ventaja epidemiológica en general: la epidemia es concentrada, es decir los grupos más afectados son los más vulnerables: hombres que tienen sexo con hombres, usuarios de drogas, trabajadoras y trabajadores sexuales.
Explicó que en México y el mundo la prevención y tratamiento contra el Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida (Sida) han tenido buena respuesta, lo que deriva en su disminución en 25 países y en que se mantenga estable en otros tantos, según datos de 2012 de ONUSIDA.
No obstante, detalló, en otras naciones continúa su crecimiento, todo lo cual demuestra que si los gobiernos toman las medidas adecuadas la epidemia más importante del siglo XX puede controlarse y evitar un incremento exponencial. Aunque en el país la cifra de contagiados se mantiene estable, el número de quienes ignoran que están infectados por el VIH aún es importante y “hay quienes nunca se han hecho un examen diagnóstico a pesar de mantener relaciones sexuales de riesgo”.
“Ése es uno de los problemas más graves, cómo controlar la enfermedad si la gente desconoce que está infectada y, por lo tanto, es transmisora.
Foto: Especial
