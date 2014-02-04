Por César Fabián Perez

Por única ocasión, hasta ahora, consiguieron el trofeo Vince Lombardi

SUPERBOWL315x142

En la última era, algunos equipos del futbol americano de la NFL han conseguido formar parte del selecto grupo de campeones del Super Bowl. Llegaron a esta cita sin haber levantado el trofeo Vince Lombardi y se fueron con el máximo título de los emparrillados entre manos; hasta ahora, significa su único campeonato ‘mayor’ de su disciplina. Recordemos a los últimos cinco ganadores del Súper Tazón que lo han conseguido sólo en una ocasión:

Nuevo Campeón

Seattle. Apenas este domingo, Halcones Marinos barrieron a Broncos de Denver 43-8 en el Super Bowl XLVIII, en el MetLife Stadium. Fue la segunda aparición de Seattle en el Súper Tazón y su primera victoria; en 2006, cayeron antes los Acereros de Pittsburg.

Nueva Orleans

Nueva Orleans. Los Santos dieron un ‘golpe’ de autoridad en el Super Bowl XLIV y de impulso a la población que representa, quienes aún vivían los estragos que ocasionó el huracán Katrina en la ciudad, y superaron 31-17 a los Potros de Indianapolis, comandados en ese entonces por Peyton Manning.

Bucaneros

Tampa Bay. Los Bucaneros superaron con comodidad, 48-21, a uno de los equipos más emblemáticos de la NFL, Raiders de Oakland, que llegó al Super Bowl XXXVII con una larga sequia de casi 20 años, la cual finalmente se extendió, en manos de Tampa.

St. Louis Rams

San Luis. El Super Bowl XXXIV tuvo un final dramático, donde los Carneros mantuvieron la ventaja de 23-16, cuando Mike Jones detuvo en la yarda 1 al receptor de los Titanes Kevin Dyson, quien finalmente no consiguió el touchdown que le daría vida a su equipo.

Chicago Bears

Chicago. El juego correspondiente al Súper Tazón XX fue mágico para los Osos, que por primera vez llegaban al máximo partido de la NFL, igual que su rival, los Patriotas, los cuales tuvieron que esperar más de 10 años para conseguir su primer trofeo Vince Lombardi, puesto que en 1985, Chicago ganó 46-10.

 

Foto: Especial

12 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this
    website on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent gossip.

    Responder
  2. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
    My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my
    users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Thank you!

    Responder
  4. Audrey

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your
    blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
    Superb work!

    Responder
  9. Melba

    Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
    iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot
    drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad
    is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but
    I had to share it with someone!

    Responder
  10. Bernard

    Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
    I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this
    informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending
    way too much time both reading and commenting.
    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder
  11. Georges Sadala

    I really love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.
    Did you develop this site yourself? Please
    reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal website and would
    love to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
    Kudos!

    Responder
  12. Jayme

    Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
    then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a
    fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.