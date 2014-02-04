Por única ocasión, hasta ahora, consiguieron el trofeo Vince Lombardi
En la última era, algunos equipos del futbol americano de la NFL han conseguido formar parte del selecto grupo de campeones del Super Bowl. Llegaron a esta cita sin haber levantado el trofeo Vince Lombardi y se fueron con el máximo título de los emparrillados entre manos; hasta ahora, significa su único campeonato ‘mayor’ de su disciplina. Recordemos a los últimos cinco ganadores del Súper Tazón que lo han conseguido sólo en una ocasión:
Seattle. Apenas este domingo, Halcones Marinos barrieron a Broncos de Denver 43-8 en el Super Bowl XLVIII, en el MetLife Stadium. Fue la segunda aparición de Seattle en el Súper Tazón y su primera victoria; en 2006, cayeron antes los Acereros de Pittsburg.
Nueva Orleans. Los Santos dieron un ‘golpe’ de autoridad en el Super Bowl XLIV y de impulso a la población que representa, quienes aún vivían los estragos que ocasionó el huracán Katrina en la ciudad, y superaron 31-17 a los Potros de Indianapolis, comandados en ese entonces por Peyton Manning.
Tampa Bay. Los Bucaneros superaron con comodidad, 48-21, a uno de los equipos más emblemáticos de la NFL, Raiders de Oakland, que llegó al Super Bowl XXXVII con una larga sequia de casi 20 años, la cual finalmente se extendió, en manos de Tampa.
San Luis. El Super Bowl XXXIV tuvo un final dramático, donde los Carneros mantuvieron la ventaja de 23-16, cuando Mike Jones detuvo en la yarda 1 al receptor de los Titanes Kevin Dyson, quien finalmente no consiguió el touchdown que le daría vida a su equipo.
Chicago. El juego correspondiente al Súper Tazón XX fue mágico para los Osos, que por primera vez llegaban al máximo partido de la NFL, igual que su rival, los Patriotas, los cuales tuvieron que esperar más de 10 años para conseguir su primer trofeo Vince Lombardi, puesto que en 1985, Chicago ganó 46-10.
Foto: Especial
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this
website on regular basis to obtain updated from most recent gossip.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my
users would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Thank you!
Very good write-up. I certainly appreciate this website.
Keep writing!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your
blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Superb work!
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the best blogs online.
I am going to highly recommend this blog!
Magnificent website. Plenty of helpful info here. I am sending it to a
few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks on your effort!
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am reading this great
paragraph to increase my knowledge.
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my
iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot
drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad
is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but
I had to share it with someone!
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this
informative article together. I once again find myself personally spending
way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
I really love your website.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you develop this site yourself? Please
reply back as I’m trying to create my own personal website and would
love to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
Kudos!
Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a
fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!