La oposición aprovecha para criticar al mandatario
Redacción
Un video en el que el presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, ordena a un hombre que le ate un zapato mientras él sigue de pie conversando con otras personas se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales, desatando la crítica de usuarios y de la oposición.
Samuel Doria Medina, actual presidente del Frente de Unidad Nacional boliviana, criticó desde su cuenta de twitter al dirigente con la frase “Video donde Evo ordena que le amarren el zapato. Esta es la igualdad que promueve el socialismo del Siglo XXI”
La imagen, que no se sabe cuándo fue grabada pero fue difundida en las últimas horas, muestra a Morales ingresando a un recinto deportivo, saluda a unas personas y cuando se percata del cordón desatado ordena a uno de sus trabajadores , lo ate.
El video fue publicado el día de ayer y se ha viralizado.
Video donde Evo ordena que le amarren el zapato. Esta es la igualdad que promueve el socialismo del Siglo XXI. pic.twitter.com/dDnfb5SIwL
— Samuel Doria Medina (@SDoriaMedina) agosto 24, 2015
Algunos argumentan que la actitud de Evo resulta arrogante, y que contradice la igualdad y el respeto que pregona; en cambio, hay quienes insisten en que se trata de una estrategia para desprestigiarlo, otros más argumentando que a un alto mando no se le permite inclinarse por seguridad.
Thanks very interesting blog!
It’s hard to come by knowledgeable people in this particular topic, but you seem
like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hi there, I discovered your site by means of Google whilst looking for a similar topic,
your site got here up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply become aware of your weblog through Google, and found that it’s really informative.
I’m going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate in case you continue this in future.
Many other folks will likely be benefited from your
writing. Cheers!
Appreciation to my father who informed me about this weblog,
this weblog is genuinely remarkable.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.
I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger
if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Hi, all is going sound here and ofcourse every one is
sharing facts, that’s actually fine, keep up writing.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the great work.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first go to see of this web site;
this webpage includes remarkable and really excellent stuff
in support of visitors.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will make
sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back down the
road. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have
a nice morning!