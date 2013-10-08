El guardavalla se prepara para el duelo del viernes ante Panamá
Redacción
Esta vez no lo exigió, pero Memo Ochoa no ocultó su deseo de ser el portero titular de la escuadra mexicana de futbol, aunque sabe que esa decisión depende del cerebro táctico del ‘Tri.
La polémica de su negativa por asistir al llamado para los juegos pasados ante Honduras y Estados Unidos ya quedó atrás para el portero, quien agregó que lo más importante es enfocarse en el duelo del viernes ante Panamá, vital en las aspiraciones de México para calificar a la Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014.
También, Ochoa expresó que el puesto de guardameta es muy disputado en el Tri, pero confía en que su trabajo le dará la oportunidad de ser tomado en cuenta.
“Me siento tranquilo, sé lo que hago bien o mal en el terreno de juego y fuera de él, estoy bien, tranquilo, con ilusión de representar a mi país y aportar, porque siempre es importante un Mundial”, expresó Memo.
Además descartó que las fallas que ha tenido Jesús Corona en los dos más recientes duelos de México le abra las puertas para asegurar su sitio en el cuadro titular.
Foto: Especial
Hi colleagues, its wonderful article about educationand
completely defined, keep it up all the time.
I do not even know how I finished up right here, but
I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you might be but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger in case you are not already.
Cheers!
Great information. Lucky me I came across your blog
by accident (stumbleupon). I have saved it for later!
Everyone loves it when individuals get together and share ideas.
Great blog, keep it up!
you are really a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterwork.
you’ve performed a great task in this subject!
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website,
how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped
me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some
guidance from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where
to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank
you
Hello to every one, the contents existing at this web site are truly amazing for people experience, well, keep
up the nice work fellows.
This design is spectacular! You certainly know how to
keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I
was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!