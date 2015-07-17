Volaris informó sobre el vuelo sin escalas entre ambas localidades
Héctor Calderón
Nueva York.– La aerolínea mexicana Volaris dio a conocer ayer, en el Consulado General de México en NY, sus vuelos sin escalas entre la ciudad de Guadalajara, en Jalisco, y el aeropuerto John F. Kennedy de Nueva York.
Al respecto, la cónsul general de México en NY, Sandra Fuentes- Berain comentó: me enorgullece enormemente dar esta buena nueva (…) El vuelo facilitará las oportunidades comerciales entre dos ciudades con gran presencia financiera, empresarial y turística. Guadalajara se caracteriza por su creciente industria, principalmente electrónica y farmacéutica.
Por su parte, José Luis Suárez Durán, ejecutivo de la compañía Volaris, dijo: “esta inclusión, de comenzar a realizar vuelos directos desde Nueva York hacia Guadalajara, Jalisco, forma parte de nuestro plan de conectividad y es también una muestra de nuestro compromiso para continuar uniendo las familias mexicanas de ambos países. Ahora podrán visitar a sus familiares de la región tapatía con atractivas tarifas, en un vuelo sin escalas y abordo de flota más joven de América”.
Suárez detalló además que los tres vuelos semanales (lunes, miércoles y sábados) entre las dos ciudades se llevarán a cabo, con el servicio de Guadalajara partiendo a las 18:36 horas locales, y el de Nueva York a las 02:30 horas locales.
Foto: Héctor Calderón
