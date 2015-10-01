Uno de los videos que se está volviendo la sensación en la web es la de dos personas de la tercera edad que buscaban a toda costa subir las escaleras eléctricas en dirección contraria, pero en su intención se tropezaron varias veces, hasta que por fin llegaron a la cima.
De acuerdo con lo que se ha informado, esta travesía formó parte de un concurso de un restaurante que ofrecía hamburguesas gratis a quien subiera las escaleras de esta forma, fue así que muchos se aventuraron a hacerlo, hasta estas dos personas que a pesar de los tropiezos lograron hacerlo. ¿Qué tal?
(Redacción)
