Un adulto y cinco menores murieron luego que el vehículo en el que viajaban se salió de un puente sobre la carretera Interestatal 10, al oeste de Phoenix, y se incendió después de caer, informó el Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DPS).
El DPS precisó en un comunicado que el vehículo viajaba en dirección oeste por la rampa de salida de un carril de alta ocupación cuando golpeó un muro alrededor de las 21:30 horas del miércoles (04:30 HMT del jueves).
Después de golpear el muro, el vehículo saltó a través de una valla de tela metálica y cayó unos 15 metros hacia la carretera interestatal 10, donde se incendió.
Un total de cinco ocupantes estaban en el vehículo, un adulto y cuatro niños, todos ellos fueron declarados muertos en el lugar.
La causa del accidente está bajo investigación, ya que al parecer, el vehículo no pudo frenar lo suficiente en la parte superior de la rampa de salida para hacer un giro a la derecha.
De acuerdo con el DPS, parece que el conductor hizo algún tipo de intento de frenar el vehículo debido a las marcas de neumáticos dejadas sobre la rampa.
(Notimex)
