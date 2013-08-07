Su camión se volcó en carretera; regresaban de la Basílica del DF
Estado de México.- La volcadura de un camión de pasajeros en una barranca, dejó un trágico saldo de ocho personas muertas y al menos 30 con heridas de consideración. El accidente se registró en Las Cascadas, sobre la carretera Chapa de Mota-Villa del Carbón.
Hasta el sitio acudieron elementos de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la entidad, quienes acompañaron a los paramédicos y cuerpos de rescate; las autoridades informaron que los lesionados fueron trasladados como graves a hospitales de Jilotepec, Nicolás Romero y Villa del Carbón.
Las víctimas eran originarias de Celaya, Guanajuato, y habían visitado la Basílica de Guadalupe en el Distrito Federal.
Cuando regresaban a su estado natal, en el kilómetro 54 de la autopista, se volcó uno de los autobuses de la caravana. Al ser una vía de doble sentido y en corredor de montaña, el vehículo cayó por un barranco de 50 metros de profundidad, dejando fallecidos a cuatro menores de edad y cuatro adultos; al momento de los hechos había lluvia en la zona boscosa, lo que quizá pudo provocar la tragedia junto a la falta de pericia del conductor.
Donde se registraron los hechos es conocido como ‘La Curva del Diablo’, debido a que han ocurrido diversos incidentes que cobran vidas en la zona.
Foto: Especial
