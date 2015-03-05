Adamari López y su pareja Toni Costa, compartieron la primera fotografía de su primogénita, quien nació hace un par de días

Adamari

Los orgullosos padres comentaron en el sitio de microbloggin su alegría con el mundo

Redacción

En la mañana de ayer, la actriz y conductora puertorriqueña Adamari López, publicó en sus redes sociales la noticia más feliz de su vida, el nacimiento de la recién nacida Alaïa, quien se encuentra en excelente estado de salud.

La madre también compartió en Facebook la primera fotografía de la bebé, donde apenas se puede ver su frente y cabeza tapada por un gorro a rayas, acompañada por unas letras de colores que forman la frase: “Ya todos somos tíos”.

Con esta oración la conductora de ‘Un nuevo día’ y su prometido Toni Costa, intentan crear una tendencia en Twitter, red social en la que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores, como muestra de agradecimiento por el apoyo que sus fanáticos y amigos le han brindado durante todo el emotivo proceso que experimentó.

Los orgullosos padres comentaron en el sitio de microbloggin su alegría con el mundo:

[email protected] y yo felices de compartir nuestra felicidad con ustedes #YaTodosSomosTios #ElTiempoDeDiosEsPerfecto’’.

Con la llegada al mundo de Alaïa, la boricua al fin cumple su mayor sueño, que el cáncer de seno, le había impedido realizar.

La pareja dio el anunció del embarazo mediante una ‘carta’ que publicaron por los mismos medios en 2014. ■

Una pareja muy afortunada

La actriz puertorriqueña, fue diagnosticada con cáncer de seno en el 2005, cuando tenía 34 años. ella y su prometido, el bailarín y coreógrafo español Toni Costa, anunciaron la noticia de su embarazo en septiembre de 2014, después de comprometerse en Punta Cana.

Foto: Especial

