Adamari López y su pareja Toni Costa, compartieron la primera fotografía de su primogénita, quien nació hace un par de días
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
En la mañana de ayer, la actriz y conductora puertorriqueña Adamari López, publicó en sus redes sociales la noticia más feliz de su vida, el nacimiento de la recién nacida Alaïa, quien se encuentra en excelente estado de salud.
La madre también compartió en Facebook la primera fotografía de la bebé, donde apenas se puede ver su frente y cabeza tapada por un gorro a rayas, acompañada por unas letras de colores que forman la frase: “Ya todos somos tíos”.
Con esta oración la conductora de ‘Un nuevo día’ y su prometido Toni Costa, intentan crear una tendencia en Twitter, red social en la que cuenta con más de un millón de seguidores, como muestra de agradecimiento por el apoyo que sus fanáticos y amigos le han brindado durante todo el emotivo proceso que experimentó.
Los orgullosos padres comentaron en el sitio de microbloggin su alegría con el mundo:
[email protected] y yo felices de compartir nuestra felicidad con ustedes #YaTodosSomosTios #ElTiempoDeDiosEsPerfecto’’.
Con la llegada al mundo de Alaïa, la boricua al fin cumple su mayor sueño, que el cáncer de seno, le había impedido realizar.
La pareja dio el anunció del embarazo mediante una ‘carta’ que publicaron por los mismos medios en 2014. ■
Una pareja muy afortunada
La actriz puertorriqueña, fue diagnosticada con cáncer de seno en el 2005, cuando tenía 34 años. ella y su prometido, el bailarín y coreógrafo español Toni Costa, anunciaron la noticia de su embarazo en septiembre de 2014, después de comprometerse en Punta Cana.
Foto: Especial
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your website is very helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
I do believe all the ideas you have offered in your post. They are
really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too short for novices.
Could you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time?
Thanks for the post.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I
could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering
problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody else having the same RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Good info. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved it for later!
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers
however this post is genuinely a pleasant article,
keep it up.
Thankfulness to my father who stated to me concerning this blog, this
web site is genuinely amazing.
I blog frequently and I genuinely appreciate your information. This article has truly peaked my interest.
I am going to take a note of your website and keep
checking for new information about once per week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
If some one wants expert view about running a
blog then i advise him/her to pay a visit this website, Keep up
the nice work.
Yes! Finally someone writes about credit debt management.
Thank you for every other informative site. The place else may just I am getting that type of information written in such a perfect method?
I’ve a mission that I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such
info.
I could not refrain from commenting. Well written!
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, very good blog!
Remarkable! Its in fact awesome article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this article.
obviously like your web-site however you have to
take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I will surely come back again.
I was extremely pleased to discover this website.
I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!!
I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you
saved as a favorite to check out new stuff on your website.
I like the helpful information you provide to
your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here frequently.
I am reasonably certain I’ll be informed many new stuff
right right here! Best of luck for the next!
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously feel this website needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more,
thanks for the information!
You should take part in a contest for one of the most useful websites on the
internet. I most certainly will recommend this website!