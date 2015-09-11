Associated Press
Nueva York.- Dos programas federales estadounidenses que prometían miles de millones de dólares en compensaciones y atención médica para sobrevivientes de los ataques del 11 de septiembre del 2001 en Nueva York van a expirar el año próximo, lo que significa una nueva incertidumbre para personas expuestas al polvo tóxico que cayó en la ciudad luego que terroristas derribaran las torres del World Trade Center.
Defensores de los afectados han estado presionando por una renovación. Propuestas de ley en el Senado y la Cámara de Representantes mantendrían vigente por tiempo indefinido el programa de salud al tiempo que asignan miles de millones de dólares adicionales para compensación de quienes se enfermen.
Pero el debate sobre una extensión a los asegurados se desarrolla en una niebla de ambigüedad. Muchos participantes en la respuesta inicial al ataque, como Charles Díaz, están tratando de determinar si parte de o todo su cuidado será cubierto por planes de seguro privados, públicos o de sindicatos cuando los programas expiren.
Díaz, capitán retirado de la policía del Departamento de Sanidad, sufrió la fractura de un brazo cuando las Torres Gemelas cayeron y más tarde se le diagnosticó un cáncer que él atribuye al polvo tóxico. Hoy, Díaz depende del Programa de Salud del World Trade Center para pagar por su Sprycel, un medicamento contra la leucemia que cuesta 10 mil 300 dólares al mes.
Casi 21 mil 600 personas recibieron tratamiento a través del Programa de Salud del World Trade Center el último año, de acuerdo con datos federales, pero funcionarios no han podido decir cuántos pacientes pudieran perder acceso a médicos y medicamentos si el programa expira como se planea en septiembre próximo.
La mayoría de los planes de salud para trabajadores municipales, activos o retirados, cubren atención médica por cáncer, pero algunos pacientes aún así pueden quedar agobiados por miles de dólares en pagos, en dependencia de la disponibilidad de compensación laboral, la solidez del plan farmacéutico de sus sindicatos y si viven lo suficientemente cerca de la ciudad de Nueva York para ser tratados por médicos en la red de sus seguros.
Cifras:
21 mil 600 personas han sido beneficiadas con tratamientos
2 mil 220 millones de dólares podría costar el programa
