Que la carga laboral no sea problema de pareja
Nancy Balderas S. Follow @NaNCy_BaL
Si eres de esas personas que trabajan por largas horas y no piensas renunciar a tus horas laborales, pese a que por eso tienes problemas en tu vida sentimental.
Adriana Cabrera Coutiño, gerente de Divisional de Manpower, nos comparte unos consejos para que mejoren tus relaciones de pareja.
Infografía: Diario de México
