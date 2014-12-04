La próxima película se espera para 2015
El agente 007 regresa a la gran pantalla el próximo año con SPECTRE. Anunciada el día de hoy en los estudios Pinewood por el director Sam Mendes, sabemos que Daniel Craig regresa como James Bond.
El elenco incluye actores como Ralph Fiennes en el papel de Q, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harrism, Rory Kinnear y Christoph Waltz como el villano, así como Léa Seydoux, Monica Belluci, David Bautista y Andrew Scott.
Las locaciones para SPECTRE incluyen los estudios Pinewood en Londres, Roma, Austria y la Ciudad de México.
Esta será la película número 24 de la saga del agente secreto e incluirá un Aston Martin totalmente nuevo llamabo Db10 diseñado específicamente para el filme.
SPECTRE llega a la pantalla grande el 6 de noviembre de 2015.
This page truly has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to
ask.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility
issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!
Howdy would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!