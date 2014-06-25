Transmiten el virus Chikungunya que provoca dolores musculares y de cabeza intensos, además provoca erupciones rojizas por todo el cuerpo
Virginia Alvarado/ [email protected]
Nueva York.- En días de verano usar camisas sin manga, shorts o vestidos, sin preocuparnos por la exposición al Sol o a los piquetes de mosquito es lo más común; sin embargo, esta temporada debemos estar más alerta, pues se han reportado casos de la fiebre ’Chik’ en el área triestatal.
Dicha enfermedad es causada por la picadura de un mosquito, el mismo que transmite el dengue, pero a diferencia de esta afección, la ciencia todavía no encuentra una cura para este mal.
El tratamiento se dirige principalmente a aliviar el dolor, ya que no existe una vacuna disponible para prevenir la infección por este virus.
Los síntomas de la enfermedad son similares a los del dengue, fiebre, comezón, pero se puede diferenciar, ya que mientras el dengue provoca un dolor difuso el virus ‘Chik’ lo causa en las articulaciones.
Alerta sanitaria
Al respecto, el senador Charles Shumer pidió al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE.UU. (DHS) que declare una emergencia pública, aumente las inspecciones en los puertos de entrada y cheque muy bien los productos alimenticios importados que podrían llevar a los mosquitos hacia EU.
Recordó además que se pueden implementar los protocolos que se llevaron a cabo por el DHS en 2009, cuando hubo un número comparable de la gripe porcina en EU.
Sin embargo, hasta el cierre de la edición, el DHS no había emitido algún pronunciamiento al respecto.
Incluso hay muchos paisanos que no están enterados de qué se trata este asunto. Tal es el caso de Humberto Uscanga, un paisano que trabaja entregando paquetes en la ciudad y durante esta época del año gusta de vestir pantaloncillos cortos.
“No conozco bien esta enfermedad. He escuchado que se está hablando de ese problema de los moscos pero no sabía ya había casos aquí en Nueva York”, comentó el connacional.
Voló a NY
Esta enfermedad es común en África, Asia e India. Pero desde 2007 se han presentado casos en Europa y desde 2013 en Estados Unidos.
Números:
130 mil personas han reportado problemas por ‘Chik’ en toda América Latina.
34 personas han sido contagiadas por el virus de Chikungunya en el estado de Florida.
15 estados de la Unión Americana han sido afectados por la llamada ‘Artritis epidémica Chikungunya.
3 casos se han reportado, hasta el momento, en Nueva York. También hay registros de otros tres en Nueva Jersey.
Foto: Especial
