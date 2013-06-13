Las autoridades pretenden rescatar espacios públicos y aumentar la seguridad en el ‘Barrio Bravo’.
Ciudad de México.- Para rescatar los espacios públicos, generar mayor seguridad y atender las necesidades de habitantes en la colonia de Tepito, el jefe delegacional en Cuauhtémoc, Alejandro Fernández, presentó ayer el ‘Proyecto Morelos’.
A la fecha ya se renueva todo el alumbrado público de la localidad y las autoridades destacan que sólo faltan por cambiar luminarias en cuatro calles, mismas que estarán terminadas esta semana con apoyo de la autoridad.
El funcionario explicó que el plan integrará participación ciudadana y actuará en coordinación con Gobierno del Distrito Federal y la delegación Venustiano Carranza; este año, se gestionaron recursos para proyectos productivos en pro de la juventud y rehabilitación de espacios deportivos así como la construcción de la Casa de Cultura de las Artes y los Oficios, proyectos que están en etapa de licitación.
El líder vecinal comentó que todos los apoyos, recursos y recuperaciones, son parte del recuento de acciones en la zona para lograr un lugar más seguro.
“Las obras son parte de la prevención del delito y la seguridad social de los vecinos de la Morelos”, aseguró Fernández.
Dijo además que también entrará en vigor una campaña de sensibilización entre empresarios de la demarcación para que normalicen su situación legal y, en consecuencia, cumplan con las disposiciones que marca la ley a fin de proteger su seguridad y la de quienes visitan los más de 73 mil establecimientos que se ubican en la zona.
RIÑA DE PANDILLAS
Todo esto se generó por el reciente supuesto plagio en la Zona Rosa de los que son originarios del llamado ‘Barrio Bravo’, sobre el que ha trascendido que, según la Procuraduría General de Justicia (PGJDF), se trató de una riña entre pandillas por drogas.
Lo anterior, precisó la dependencia, se desprende de la declaración de uno de los testigos de los hechos, quien refirió que luego de un altercado empezaron a llegar personas de una de las bandas llamada ‘La Unión’ y poco a poco fueron sacando a sus rivales a los que 17 personas se llevaron en varios vehículos compactos.
Han pasado 15 días desde el ‘levantón’ y los 12 involucrados continúan en calidad de desaparecidos; las autoridades han pedido paciencia para dar avances y resolver el misterioso caso.
