El delantero volverá a la actividad después de ocho meses; el DT del Levadiakos, sorprendido
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
El técnico del equipo griego Levadiakos, Akis Mantzios, garantizó que el atacante mexicano Alan Pulido estará en el cuadro titular que enfrentará al conjunto de Platanias, patido correspondiente a la jornada 27 de la Liga Griega.
Esta decisión fue tomada luego de que el jugador mostrara una buena condición física en los entrenamientos del equipo, pese a sus ocho meses de inactividad profesional.
“La buena es que sí va a estar como titular, es un hecho. Pienso que está listo para jugar. Trabajó en Italia mucho tiempo y ahora que llegó a Levadiakos ha estado muy bien. Lo único que necesita son juegos y desde luego que partido a partido, lo hará mejor”, aseguró el estratega en entrevista con ESPN.
Además mencionó que el estilo de juego de Pulido aportará mucho en el equipo y esto será recíproco, pues el club ayudará al jugador a tener confianza para ver buenos resultados.
“Está a un muy buen nivel físico, es un buen jugador. Necesitamos ayudarlo para que él ayude al equipo, pero está completamente listo para jugar”, explicó. ■
Foto: Especial
