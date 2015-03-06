El delantero volverá a la actividad después de ocho meses; el DT del Levadiakos, sorprendido

Pulido

El delantero mexicano había entrenado en Italia.

Redacción

El técnico del equipo griego Levadiakos, Akis Mantzios, garantizó que el atacante mexicano Alan Pulido estará en el cuadro titular que enfrentará al conjunto de Platanias, patido correspondiente a la jornada 27 de la Liga Griega.

Esta decisión fue tomada luego de que el jugador mostrara una buena condición física en los entrenamientos del equipo, pese a sus ocho meses de inactividad profesional.

“La buena es que sí va a estar como titular, es un hecho. Pienso que está listo para jugar. Trabajó en Italia mucho tiempo y ahora que llegó a Levadiakos ha estado muy bien. Lo único que necesita son juegos y desde luego que partido a partido, lo hará mejor”, aseguró el estratega en entrevista con ESPN.

Además mencionó que el estilo de juego de Pulido aportará mucho en el equipo y esto será recíproco, pues el club ayudará al jugador a tener confianza para ver buenos resultados.

“Está a un muy buen nivel físico, es un buen jugador. Necesitamos ayudarlo para que él ayude al equipo, pero está completamente listo para jugar”, explicó. ■

Foto: Especial

