El centrodelantero se dijo contento por este nuevo reto en su carrera

El delantero Aldo de Nigris, reportó con el

Guadalajara, luego de su regreso al país procedente de la Copa Confederaciones Brasil 2013,

de donde volvió con una lesión en la rodilla derecha.

Durante el Régimen de Transferencias, hizo la directiva rojiblanca la compra

definitiva del futbolista, quien no jugó ni un segundo en Brasil a causa de una

lesión en la rodilla derecha, por lo cual se habló que está en riesgo su

contratación, porque no ha firmado contrato y el Rebaño Sagrado no querrá

comprar a un futbolista lastimado.

“Estoy muy contento, esperando los exámenes médicos, en este caso lo que diga

el doctor, la directiva, me siento ilusionado de un reto muy importante en mi

carrera y vengo a dar lo mejor de mí, para el equipo, para la gente, para toda

la afición que ha confiado mucho en mí, que me lo hacen saben vía Twitter y

también cuando me ven, pues eso me llena de motivación extra, para poder hacer

mucho mejor las cosas.

“Viajé directo por ya querer estar en Guadalajara y recuperarnos de la lesión

lo antes posible, eso habla de que tengo mucha ilusión y muchas ganas de

quedarme acá y poder hacer historia, que es lo que voy a buscar en objetivo de

equipo, es lo importante, siempre lo he dicho así, en los equipos que he

estado, lo importante es el equipo y siempre se va a haber por el equipo, dando

lo mejor de uno”, dijo el centrodelantero.

De Nigris, procedente de Rayados de Monterrey, será revisado por el médico

Rafael Ortega, quien a conocerá minuciosamente de la gravedad de la lesión.