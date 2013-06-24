El centrodelantero se dijo contento por este nuevo reto en su carrera
El delantero Aldo de Nigris, reportó con el
Guadalajara, luego de su regreso al país procedente de la Copa Confederaciones Brasil 2013,
de donde volvió con una lesión en la rodilla derecha.
Durante el Régimen de Transferencias, hizo la directiva rojiblanca la compra
definitiva del futbolista, quien no jugó ni un segundo en Brasil a causa de una
lesión en la rodilla derecha, por lo cual se habló que está en riesgo su
contratación, porque no ha firmado contrato y el Rebaño Sagrado no querrá
comprar a un futbolista lastimado.
“Estoy muy contento, esperando los exámenes médicos, en este caso lo que diga
el doctor, la directiva, me siento ilusionado de un reto muy importante en mi
carrera y vengo a dar lo mejor de mí, para el equipo, para la gente, para toda
la afición que ha confiado mucho en mí, que me lo hacen saben vía Twitter y
también cuando me ven, pues eso me llena de motivación extra, para poder hacer
mucho mejor las cosas.
“Viajé directo por ya querer estar en Guadalajara y recuperarnos de la lesión
lo antes posible, eso habla de que tengo mucha ilusión y muchas ganas de
quedarme acá y poder hacer historia, que es lo que voy a buscar en objetivo de
equipo, es lo importante, siempre lo he dicho así, en los equipos que he
estado, lo importante es el equipo y siempre se va a haber por el equipo, dando
lo mejor de uno”, dijo el centrodelantero.
De Nigris, procedente de Rayados de Monterrey, será revisado por el médico
Rafael Ortega, quien a conocerá minuciosamente de la gravedad de la lesión.
