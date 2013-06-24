Por Fernando Gonzalez

El centrodelantero se dijo contento por este nuevo reto en su carrera

aldo_090711El delantero Aldo de Nigris, reportó con el
Guadalajara, luego de su regreso al país procedente de la Copa Confederaciones Brasil 2013,
de donde volvió con una lesión en la rodilla derecha.

Durante el Régimen de Transferencias, hizo la directiva rojiblanca la compra
definitiva del futbolista, quien no jugó ni un segundo en Brasil a causa de una
lesión en la rodilla derecha, por lo cual se habló que está en riesgo su
contratación, porque no ha firmado contrato y el Rebaño Sagrado no querrá
comprar a un futbolista lastimado.

“Estoy muy contento, esperando los exámenes médicos, en este caso lo que diga
el doctor, la directiva, me siento ilusionado de un reto muy importante en mi
carrera y vengo a dar lo mejor de mí, para el equipo, para la gente, para toda
la afición que ha confiado mucho en mí, que me lo hacen saben vía Twitter y
también cuando me ven, pues eso me llena de motivación extra, para poder hacer
mucho mejor las cosas.

“Viajé directo por ya querer estar en Guadalajara y recuperarnos de la lesión
lo antes posible, eso habla de que tengo mucha ilusión y muchas ganas de
quedarme acá y poder hacer historia, que es lo que voy a buscar en objetivo de
equipo, es lo importante, siempre lo he dicho así, en los equipos que he
estado, lo importante es el equipo y siempre se va a haber por el equipo, dando
lo mejor de uno”, dijo el centrodelantero.

De Nigris, procedente de Rayados de Monterrey, será revisado por el médico
Rafael Ortega, quien a conocerá minuciosamente de la gravedad de la lesión.

17 Respuestas

  1. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    Excellent blog you have here but I was curious about if you
    knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about in this
    article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.

    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks!

    Responder
  2. Lelia

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article
    and also the rest of the website is very good.

    Responder
  5. Lucie

    These are in fact fantastic ideas in on the topic of blogging.
    You have touched some good things here. Any way keep up wrinting.

    Responder
  6. forex robot

    It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and
    it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I could
    I desire to counsel you some attention-grabbing things or advice.

    Perhaps you could write next articles relating to
    this article. I want to read even more issues about it!

    Responder
  7. hair strong

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is
    needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog
    like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet
    savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or
    advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it

    Responder
  8. Thomas

    Hello to every one, the contents present at this web site are genuinely remarkable for
    people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.

    Responder
  10. trading expert overnight

    A person necessarily lend a hand to make seriously articles I’d state.
    This is the very first time I frequented your web page
    and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this actual submit amazing.
    Excellent activity!

    Responder
  11. sales skills locating

    Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re
    working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and
    I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at
    a reasonable price? Cheers, I appreciate it!

    Responder
  12. Selena

    whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles.
    Stay up the good work! You understand, many people are hunting around for this info, you can help them greatly.

    Responder
  13. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    obviously like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the reality however I will certainly come again again.

    Responder
  14. Johnathan

    A person essentially assist to make critically articles I’d state.

    That is the first time I frequented your website page and thus
    far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular
    submit extraordinary. Excellent task!

    Responder
  15. sales life

    Good web site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
    I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!

    Responder
  16. Egli Diana Pinto

    Greetings! I’ve been following your blog for a while now
    and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas!

    Just wanted to say keep up the great work!

    Responder
  17. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    Hi! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
    Does operating a well-established website like yours require a massive amount work?
    I’m completely new to operating a blog but I do write in my journal daily.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings online.
    Please let me know if you have any suggestions
    or tips for new aspiring blog owners. Appreciate it!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.