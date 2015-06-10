El SMN alertó por lluvias en Guerrero y Oaxaca
Ciudad de México.- El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) previó lluvias, nubosidad y caída de granizo en 28 entidades del país.
Al respecto, la Secretaría de Protección Civil de Guerrero pronosticó precipitaciones intensas en la Costa Grande, Costa Chica, Montaña, Acapulco y la Sierra, y de ligeras a moderadas en las zonas Centro, Tierra Caliente y Norte.
Refirió que las lluvias pueden manifestarse como tormentas locales, acompañadas de actividad eléctrica, vientos fuertes de hasta 40 kilómetros por hora, granizo en las partes altas y neblinas.
Sostuvo que en la franja costera prevalecen los efectos de mar de Fondo, con olas de hasta 9 pies de altura, sin descartar el incremento repentino en la intensidad de los vientos.
La Comisión Nacional del Agua expuso que el Golfo de México mostrará cielo medio nublado a nublado, probabilidad de precipitaciones muy fuertes de 80% con actividad eléctrica y caída de granizo en Veracruz y Tabasco, de menor intensidad en Tamaulipas, además de niebla en zonas montañosas.
Para el Pacífico Sur se espera ambiente medio nublado a nublado, probabilidad de lluvias puntuales intensas en Oaxaca y Chiapas.
El gobierno de Oaxaca advirtió de precipitaciones pluviales fuertes con actividad eléctrica, especialmente en las regiones de la Costa y Sierra Sur; por encharcamientos en zonas bajas y posible avenida extraordinaria en ríos-arroyos de respuesta rápida y deslaves de terreno en zonas serranas.
En Veracruz se esperan precipitaciones de hasta 150 milímetros de altura en las cuencas del Papaloapan, Coatzacoalcos y Tonalá.
Foto: Notimex
