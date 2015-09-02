La actriz celebra su cumpleaños en la portada de Open

La actriz festejará este pasado mañana un año más de vida Foto: Instagram

Redacción

La actriz festejará este pasado mañana un año más de vida y para conmemorar la fecha, decidió aparecer en la  edición de septiembre de Open.

Con un vestuario muy atrevido y luciendo sus atributos más candentes, la mexicana se siente muy contenta de presumir su edad y sobre todo su curvilínea figura. No es la primera vez que la estrella luce con muy poca ropa, en enero pasado, fue la portada de Playboy.

Además la cantante detalló cómo fue la primera vez que decidió realizar un shooting.

“Fue para la portada de mi primer disco ‘Chicas feas’ en 1991, cuando aún me sentía una chica fea y cada que tenía una sesión de fotos sufría, no me gustaba verme”, dijo la presentadora de televisión.

Aline Hernández actualmente reside en Playa del Carmen, ciudad en la que tiene un negocio para novias,  el cual inició ante la falta de trabajo en televisión.

La mexicana debutó como actriz en el melodrama “Al norte del corazón”.

