Maestros anunciaron una marcha para protestar en la Cumbre de Líderes de Norteamérica, que se realizará en la capital del Estado de México
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Integrantes de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) anunciaron una movilización en la carretera México-Toluca para manifestarse en el marco de la Cumbre de Líderes de Norteamérica, que se llevará a cabo en la capital mexiquense.
Los maestros tienen previsto concentrarse este lunes en el Parque Ecológico de la Marquesa, ubicado sobre la vía de comunicación, para posteriormente marchar hacia Toluca.
Señalan que mantendrán las protestas en Toluca a partir de hoy y hasta el miércoles 19, cuando se concentren en el parque Simón Bolívar para intentar boicotear la cumbre.
Mientras los profesores de la CNTE arriban a La Marquesa para su manifestación, policías federales y estatales ya resguardan la carretera México-Toluca, como parte del operativo de seguridad por la visita del presidente norteamericano Barack Obama, programada para el miércoles.
Usuarios de redes sociales reportaron desde esta mañana tráfico lento por el arribo de fuerzas federales y disidentes, así como presencia de tanquetas antimotines y algunos camiones de granaderos.
Foto: Especial
