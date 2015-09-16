Notimex.- La concertista mexicana Alondra de la Parra deleitó a los poblanos al dirigir la Orquesta Filarmónica de Londres, para celebrar el 205 Aniversario de la Independencia de México.

Desde antes de las 18:00 horas los asistentes abarrotaron el Auditorio Metropolitano el cual tiene una capacidad superior a los cinco mil 490 pesos.

Invitados especiales como funcionarios estatales, municipales, y legisladores locales y federales estuvieron en el concierto.

A las 19:00 horas, programada para que iniciara, la gente empezó aplaudir y a las 19:22 horas surgieron los integrantes de la Orquesta y momentos después Alondra de la Parra, recibida con una fuerte ovación.

Abrió el programa con English Dances Set 2 Op. 33, y siguió con The Lark Ascending, Janitzio, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor, así como el Huapango, para tener un breve intermedio y regresar con Symphony número 8 Op. 88 y seguir con Allegro con brío.

Alondra de la Parra, que es la primera mujer mexicana en dirigir en Nueva York, y embajadora Cultural Oficial de México, continúo con el concierto con Adagio, además de Allegretto grazioso.

La Orquesta fundada por Sir Thomas Beecham en 1932, ha sido dirigida por grandes músicos como Sir Adrian Boult, Bernard Haitink.

Alondra, que ha dirigido algunas de las más prestigiosas orquestas de Francia, Alemania, Estados Unidos Suecia y Rusia, concluyó con el programa al interpretar Allegro ma non troppo.

Esto formó parte de las actividades gratuitas programadas por el gobierno del estado y el Ayuntamiento de Puebla, con motivo de las fiestas patrias 2015.