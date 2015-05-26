El técnico que sustituye a Gustavo Matosas ha dirigido a equipos como Puebla, San Luis, Chivas y Querétaro
Redacción
Ignacio Ambriz es el nuevo director técnico del club América, pese al descontento que desató entre los aficionados en redes sociales y un historial sin pena y sin gloria en equipos como Puebla, San Luis, Chivas y los malos resultados obtenidos en el inicio del torneo de Clausura en Querétaro.
Ambriz llega al club azulcrema en sustitución de Gustavo Matosas, quien abandonó el equipo luego de ganar la liga de campeones de la Concacaf.
Trascendió que parte de la decisión se debe a la amistad que sostiene Ambriz con los presidentes Administrativo y Deportivo, José Romano y Ricardo Peláez, respectivamente, según el portal de noticias deportivas Mediotiempo.com.
En redes sociales la afición reaccionó así:
Americanistas, ¿les agrada la llegada de Nacho Ambriz? RT No FAV Si pic.twitter.com/BrxZqFrCAk
— André Marín (@andremarinpuig) Mayo 26, 2015
Reitero mi descontento por la llegada (sin argumentos y méritos ) de Ignacio Ambriz, sin embargo siempre le deseo lo mejor al Club.
— CAMPEÓN1916 (@AMERICA_1916) Mayo 26, 2015
Quieren ser campeones, contratan a Nacho Ambriz JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
— Bullying Futbolero (@BullyingFutbol) Mayo 26, 2015
