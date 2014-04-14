La adolescente holandesa anunció en Twitter un atentado contra la compañía
Redacción
Una niña holandesa de 14 años fue arrestada por la Policía de Rotterdam por amenazar a través de su cuenta de Twitter a la compañía American Airlines con cometer un atentado en junio próximo.
“Hola, mi nombre es Ibrahim y soy de Afganistán. Formo parte de Al Qaeda y el 1 de junio voy a hacer algo realmente grande. Adiós”, escribió Sarah con el nick @QueenDemetriax_ en la red social.
Lo que la pequeña no estimó fue la respuesta de la empresa estadounidense, que de inmediato tomó medidas de seguridad.
Desde su cuenta oficial, American Airlines escribió: “Sarah, nos tomamos estas amenazas muy en serio. Tu dirección IP y detalles serán enviados a seguridad y al FBI”.
Tras el mensaje, Sarah escribió una serie de tuit explicando que era una broma y que sólo es una niña, aunque ya era demasiado tarde; una avalancha de menciones a su Nick circuló en la red de microblogging.
Foto: Especial
