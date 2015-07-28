Evacuan edificios del gobierno
Notimex
Amenazas de bomba forzaron hoy a la evacuación de cuatro edificios de oficinas del gobierno de Arizona en las ciudades de Phoenix, Tucson y Prescott, informaron las autoridades.
Las amenazas fueron recibidas a través de llamadas telefónicas en las dos oficinas de la Procuraduría Estatal de Arizona, en Phoenix; en el edificio del gobierno estatal en Tucson y en la Oficina del Procurador General en Prescott.
La primera amenaza reportada fue hecha por un hombre que llamó por teléfono a las 09:50 hora local (17:50 GMT) y fue dirigida a las dos oficinas de la Procuraduría Estatal en Phoenix, dijo Ryan Anderson, vocero de la oficina del procurador de Arizona, Mark Brnovich.
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública (DPS) está “trabajando activamente” para tratar de identificar a la persona que hizo la llamada, informó.
Anderson dijo que ambos edificios fueron totalmente evacuados alrededor de las 10:10 horas de este martes (18:10 GMT) y agentes del DPS buscaron la presencia de algún posible paquete sospechoso en las instalaciones, sin encontrar nada.
Los agentes cerraron las calles aledañas mientras realizaban la búsqueda. Los empleados de ambas oficinas fueron autorizados a regresar alrededor de las 11:20 horas (19:20 GMT).
Casi en el mismo período de tiempo, la Oficina del Procurador General en Prescott también fue evacuada debido a una amenaza de bomba, informó Anderson.
El Departamento de Policía de Tucson dio a conocer que el edificio de Gobierno de Arizona en Tucson también fue evacuado por una amenaza de bomba.
Kristopher Goins, vocero de la policía de Tucson, dijo que la amenaza obligó al cierre de calles en la zona. La policía trabaja con el DPS para tratar de ubicar al responsable de la amenaza en Tucson.
