Por César Fabián Perez

Las Águilas tienen un mes sin ganar, pero su DT descarta estar inquieto por ello y recordó que si son líderes de Liga es por algo

13320 38160814MDI_AME_MOR_PERALTA

El último con Morelia. El triunfo ante Monarcas es la más reciente ocasión que los cremas se llevaron la tercia de unidades en el Apertura.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- El pasado 16 de agosto, ante Monarcas Mo­relia, se registró la más reciente victoria del América en el Aper­tura 2014, algo que no le causa preocupa­ción al estratega Antonio Mohamed.

“Noto al equipo muy tranquilo, los veo cómo trabajan y en realidad estamos muy tranquilos. Miro el periódico y veo este escudo en primer lugar (de la tabla general), así que no hay desesperación, al contrario, estamos preparados para todo lo que viene”, expuso el entrenador.

Después de una espera de casi dos semanas debido a la Fecha FIFA, América volverá a jugar, su rival serán la UdeG el próximo sábado. Lo principal a mejorar, a decir del ‘Turco’, es la contundencia.

“Tuvimos tres partidos: contra Chiapas, Comunicaciones y Pumas, generamos 24 ocasiones de gol y metimos sólo uno, ob­viamente tengo la preocupación de que no hacemos los goles, pero la tranquilidad de que tenemos la jerarquía dentro del campo y va a volver a aparecer el gol”, añadió.

Para el encuentro ante los Leones Negros, las Águilas volverán a contar con el ya recuperado Rubens Sambueza, aunque eso sí, llegará con apenas un entrenamiento completo al igual que los seleccionados Oribe Peralta, Miguel Layún, Moisés Muñoz, Paul Aguilar y el paraguayo Pablo Aguilar.

1 gol en tres partidos han mar­cado las Águilas.

U de G vs América

Fecha: Sábado 13

Hora: 22:00 horas. (ET)

Foto: Mexsport

27 Respuestas

  1. ig

    What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out
    loads. I’m hoping to give a contribution & assist other users like its aided me.
    Great job.

    Responder
  2. augustaairconditioning

    I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.

    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally,
    if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did,
    the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder
  5. keratin hair treatments

    I’ve been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
    yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content
    as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder
  8. Adriana

    Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set
    up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder
  9. Celesta

    I think the admin of this website is genuinely working hard in support of his site, as here every stuff is
    quality based material.

    Responder
  10. mini site creator

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience
    over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell
    unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case
    you shield this increase.

    Responder
  12. Cory

    whoah this blog is great i like reading your articles.
    Stay up the great work! You recognize, many people are hunting round for this information, you
    could aid them greatly.

    Responder
  14. Ezekiel

    Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
    that I get actually enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder
  17. computer diagnostics

    Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your
    blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss
    feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Responder
  19. home based biz

    I do agree with all the concepts you’ve introduced to your post.
    They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters.
    May just you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder
  20. marketing strategies

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to
    see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder
  22. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    I do believe all of the ideas you have introduced
    in your post. They’re really convincing and
    can definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for beginners.
    May just you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time?
    Thanks for the post.

    Responder
  24. Linda

    Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
    her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab
    inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!

    LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder
  26. Egli Diana Pinto

    Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long
    comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!

    Responder
  27. Maude

    If you wish for to improve your know-how simply keep visiting this web site and be updated with the hottest gossip posted here.

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.