Las Águilas tienen un mes sin ganar, pero su DT descarta estar inquieto por ello y recordó que si son líderes de Liga es por algo
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- El pasado 16 de agosto, ante Monarcas Morelia, se registró la más reciente victoria del América en el Apertura 2014, algo que no le causa preocupación al estratega Antonio Mohamed.
“Noto al equipo muy tranquilo, los veo cómo trabajan y en realidad estamos muy tranquilos. Miro el periódico y veo este escudo en primer lugar (de la tabla general), así que no hay desesperación, al contrario, estamos preparados para todo lo que viene”, expuso el entrenador.
Después de una espera de casi dos semanas debido a la Fecha FIFA, América volverá a jugar, su rival serán la UdeG el próximo sábado. Lo principal a mejorar, a decir del ‘Turco’, es la contundencia.
“Tuvimos tres partidos: contra Chiapas, Comunicaciones y Pumas, generamos 24 ocasiones de gol y metimos sólo uno, obviamente tengo la preocupación de que no hacemos los goles, pero la tranquilidad de que tenemos la jerarquía dentro del campo y va a volver a aparecer el gol”, añadió.
Para el encuentro ante los Leones Negros, las Águilas volverán a contar con el ya recuperado Rubens Sambueza, aunque eso sí, llegará con apenas un entrenamiento completo al igual que los seleccionados Oribe Peralta, Miguel Layún, Moisés Muñoz, Paul Aguilar y el paraguayo Pablo Aguilar.
1 gol en tres partidos han marcado las Águilas.
U de G vs América
Fecha: Sábado 13
Hora: 22:00 horas. (ET)
Foto: Mexsport
