La águilas aprovecharon errores de los diablos para derrotarlos 3-1
Notimex
América aprovechó los errores de Toluca para derrotarlo 3-1 y así mantener intactas sus posibilidades de calificar a la liguilla, en partido de la fecha 16 del Torneo Clausura 2015 de la Liga MX, disputado en el estadio Azteca.
Los goles de la victoria fueron obra de los paraguayos Pablo Aguilar, al minuto tres, y Osvaldo Martínez por la vía del penal, al 75, así como un autogol del “guaraní” Richard Ortiz, al 82. El colombiano Wilder Guisao había logrado el empate momentáneo desde el manchón penal al 64.
Con este resultado, las Águilas llegaron a 26 unidades, en tanto que el cuadro de los “Diablos Rojos” se quedó con 23 y se complica mucho sus posibilidades de fase final.
