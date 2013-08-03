Piojo quiere que le rindan así homenaje al Chucho en el Azteca
Después de que se realizara el sentido último adiós de Christian Benítez en Ecuador, miles de personas se mostraron consternadas y tristes, sin embargo, en el América consideran importante rendirle homenaje a su ex delantero.
En este tenor, Miguel Herrera, director técnico del cuadro de las Águilas, indicó que para el partido del sábado ante el Atlas, el cual servirá como presentación ante su público en la cancha del Estadio Azteca, sería buena idea que los aficionados aplaudieran todo el partido, es decir, los 90 minutos en honor al Chucho.
“El partido al minuto once no se puede parar por reglamento, pero lo que se está pensando es que la afición aplauda sin parar durante todo el partido”, dijo el Piojo en conferencia de prensa.
De este modo, el entrenador dejó en claro que junto a la Federación Mexicana de Futbol (FMF) y la Federación Internacional de Futbol Asociado (FIFA) esperan que los aficionados se hagan presentes para lograr algo que no se ha visto nunca antes.
Foto: Especial
