Transmitirán la telenovela en territorio estadounidense el próximo lunes
Notimex
Los actores África Zavala, Luz María Aguilar e Ignacio López Tarso confían en que la telenovela “Amores con trampa” logrará conquistar al público de Estados Unidos, a partir de este 30 de marzo.
“La historia está bien hecha y los personajes están bien delineados, así que tenemos en las manos una gran historia, por lo que creo que será un buen comienzo en Estados Unidos”, dijo Ignacio López Tarso a Notimex.
“Para mi es una delicia ser parte de esta familia campirana, dando vida al abuelo, que creo se ha hecho entrañable”, dijo el actor, quien estudia su personaje, “me gusta llegar con mis líneas de memoria”.
La actriz África Zavala considera a esta historia un regalo, “me la paso bien y mi personaje de ´María´ ha gustado mucho, supongo que por esta frescura e inocencia que tiene”.
“Además esta trama es muy familiar y exalta muchos valores”, dijo la actriz, al mencionar que la historia seguirá dando sorpresas, por lo que celebran que llegue a la televisión de Estados Unidos, donde esperan tener el mismo impacto que en México.
“Ya estrenamos también en otros países de Latinoamérica, y nos va bien, así que sólo resta esperar, pero tenemos una gran historia”, comentó Zavala.
Luz María Aguilar resaltó que el mayor valor de la telenovela es que recupera muchos momentos en familia, “en Estados Unidos, nuestros paisanos, siempre que ven estas historias se enganchan porque siguen añorando reencontrarse con los suyos”.
