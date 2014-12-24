Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Habitantes del municipio poblano dan vida con sus manos e inspiración a una tradición con calidad de exportación

Amozoc

Diversas piezas son elaboradas de maíz, palma, bellotas y carrizo.

Agencias

Puebla.- Las familias del municipio de Amozoc conservan la tradición de fabricar Nacimientos de forma artesanal y de todos los tamaños, por lo que connacionales poblanos que radican en Estados Unidos se los llevan para mantener las costumbres mexicanas.

Los talleres se pueden encontrar en un espacio acondicionado dentro de las casas, ya sea en la azotea o junto a la vivienda, hasta ocupar un terreno completo para fabricar cada una de las piezas que forman parte del nacimiento.

En Amozoc, situado a 18 kilómetros al oriente de la ciudad capital poblana, se puede encontrar la Juguetería Luis, lugar dedicado a la venta de nacimientos, dirigido por su propietario José Luis Ramírez, José Luis destacó que la figura más laboriosa es la Virgen y le siguen los Reyes Magos, los cuales llevan varios colores, pero todos se fabrican en serie.

“En total son unos 19 pasos para tener la pieza completa y el terminado es de dos días; se inicia por serie, como puede ser 50 o 100 de Melchor, Gaspar o Baltazar, lo mismo para la Virgen María y San José”, acotó.

En promedio se pintan 100 piezas al día, todo el año se elaboran y en agosto inicia la demanda, agregó.

El empresario indicó que la venta se realiza en paquete, es decir, el nacimiento completo comprende ocho piezas y las hay de hasta 1.70 metros de altura.

Coral Vázquez González, empleada de la juguetería poblana añadió que “las figuras no sólo se venden para la región o el país, sino también para Estados Unidos, sobre todo, vienen a comprarlas los paisanos y además se llevan varias cosas para conservar las tradiciones fuera del país”.

Foto: Especial

