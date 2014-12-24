Habitantes del municipio poblano dan vida con sus manos e inspiración a una tradición con calidad de exportación
Agencias
Puebla.- Las familias del municipio de Amozoc conservan la tradición de fabricar Nacimientos de forma artesanal y de todos los tamaños, por lo que connacionales poblanos que radican en Estados Unidos se los llevan para mantener las costumbres mexicanas.
Los talleres se pueden encontrar en un espacio acondicionado dentro de las casas, ya sea en la azotea o junto a la vivienda, hasta ocupar un terreno completo para fabricar cada una de las piezas que forman parte del nacimiento.
En Amozoc, situado a 18 kilómetros al oriente de la ciudad capital poblana, se puede encontrar la Juguetería Luis, lugar dedicado a la venta de nacimientos, dirigido por su propietario José Luis Ramírez, José Luis destacó que la figura más laboriosa es la Virgen y le siguen los Reyes Magos, los cuales llevan varios colores, pero todos se fabrican en serie.
“En total son unos 19 pasos para tener la pieza completa y el terminado es de dos días; se inicia por serie, como puede ser 50 o 100 de Melchor, Gaspar o Baltazar, lo mismo para la Virgen María y San José”, acotó.
En promedio se pintan 100 piezas al día, todo el año se elaboran y en agosto inicia la demanda, agregó.
El empresario indicó que la venta se realiza en paquete, es decir, el nacimiento completo comprende ocho piezas y las hay de hasta 1.70 metros de altura.
Coral Vázquez González, empleada de la juguetería poblana añadió que “las figuras no sólo se venden para la región o el país, sino también para Estados Unidos, sobre todo, vienen a comprarlas los paisanos y además se llevan varias cosas para conservar las tradiciones fuera del país”.
Foto: Especial
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Hello mates, good piece of writing and good arguments commented here, I am truly enjoying by these.
Hi, I do believe your site could be having browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it
has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, fantastic website!
Hello would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re
utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different
web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers, its really really fastidious paragraph on building up
new webpage.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who has been doing a little research on this.
And he actually ordered me breakfast simply because I found it
for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the
meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss
this issue here on your internet site.
Hey there fantastic website! Does running a blog like this require a great deal of work?
I’ve no understanding of programming but I was hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic however I just had to ask.
Cheers!
Its like you read my thoughts! You appear to know a lot
approximately this, like you wrote the ebook in it
or something. I feel that you could do with a few
% to power the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is great blog.
A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.
I’ve been browsing on-line more than 3 hours these days,
yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good
content as you did, the internet shall be much more helpful than ever before.
Hello, all the time i used to check blog posts
here early in the morning, for the reason that i enjoy to find out more and more.
I know this web page gives quality based articles or reviews and
extra information, is there any other web page which offers such data in quality?
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your web site in web explorer,
would test this? IE still is the market chief and a large section of
other folks will leave out your fantastic writing because
of this problem.
Good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve bookmarked it for later!