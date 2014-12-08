En una serie producida por Netflix, la actriz dará vida a una mujer que ,se sublevó por las desigualdades de Colombia en los 70
Redacción @DDMexico
A raíz de un fraude electoral en Colombia, nació un movimiento político rebelde que luego mutó en uno armado; se le llamó M-19 y fue un intento de contrarrestar la desigualdad social de ese país, sumido además en una feroz lucha contra el narcotráfico.
Esta radiografía de la nación sudamericana, que bien podría ser la de México, es la que recreará Ana de la Reguera en la serie ‘Narcos’, producida por Netflix en inglés y que se filmará de enero a marzo próximos.
“(La emisión) es para Estados Unidos, trata sobre dos agentes de la DEA que van a capturar a Escobar. Toda la visión es a partir de éstos y cómo comienza la relación entre EU y Colombia respecto al narcotráfico”, contó la actriz mexicana.
La diferencia con otras historias que tratan el tema del tráfico de drogas y el crimen organizado, como ‘La Reina del Sur’ o ‘Camelia la Texana’, radicará en su contenido, pues será un argumento apegado a la realidad de Colombia en los 70.
“Son personajes mucho más históricos. En mi caso se tratará el robo de la espada de Simón Bolívar y como a veces por estos movimientos se secuestraba gente. Se verán todas las facetas de este momento en Colombia”, aclaró.
Cambio pacífico
Aunque su personaje tomó las armas para transformar las circunstancias que padecía esa nación, De la Reguera espera que la fragilidad en la legitimidad del Estado mexicano pueda transformarse por otras vías, más pacíficas y razonadas.
“Me preocupa la situación por la que está pasando México, espero que se cambie lo que está sucediendo con toda la violencia; ojalá se tomen riendas y el presidente dé más la cara”, expresó la actriz de 37 años, quien además instó al Gobierno Federal buscar a los responsables por el asesinato de los normalistas de Ayotzinapa.
“Mi deseo para el 2015 es que se haga más justicia para los estudiantes”, dijo.
Foto: Especial
