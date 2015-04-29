La actriz defendió su enlace matrimonial con Manuel Velasco
Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Luego de que en redes sociales se asegurara que la boda de la actriz Anahí con el gobernador de Chiapas, Manuel Velasco Coello, realizada el fin de semana en la Catedral de la Paz, en San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas era una puesta en escena, la también cantante aclaró que mantiene el humor ante las especulaciones de su enlace nupcial.
”Soy feliz y estoy enamorada… Me da risa que existan rumores de un supuesto contrato. No es una puesta en escena”, dijo y destacó que sus sentimientos no son espontáneos, pues se remontan a tres años de relación con el funcionario mexicano.
En entrevista para Grupo Imagen Multimedia, dejó claro que se retirará de las telenovelas por las horas que implica el tiempo de grabación, pero no hará lo mismo con su faceta musical.
Cerró sus declaraciones con un posible embarazo en fechas cercanas.
”Nuestro mayor sueño es tener hijos y esperemos intentarlo para finales de año”, concluyó.
Foto: Twitter
I’m not certain the place you’re getting your info, however great topic.
I must spend a while finding out much more or working out more.
Thanks for fantastic information I used to be searching for this information for my mission.
If you are going for best contents like myself, simply visit this site daily since it gives quality
contents, thanks
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the
blog world but I’m trying to get started and create
my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your web site by chance,
and I am surprised why this twist of fate didn’t came about earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account it.
Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from you!
However, how could we communicate?
Thanks for finally talking about >Anahí se ríe de los rumores – Diario de México USA <Liked it!