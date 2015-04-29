La actriz defendió su enlace matrimonial con Manuel Velasco  

Anahi

La pareja se casó este fin de semana en Chiapas

Redacción

Luego de que en redes sociales se asegurara que la boda de la actriz Anahí con el gobernador de Chiapas, Manuel Velasco Coello, realizada el fin de semana en la Catedral de la Paz, en San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas era una puesta en escena, la también cantante aclaró que mantiene el humor ante las especulaciones de su enlace nupcial.

”Soy feliz y estoy enamorada… Me da risa que existan rumores de un supuesto contrato. No es una puesta en escena”, dijo y destacó que sus sentimientos no son espontáneos, pues se remontan a tres años de relación con el funcionario mexicano.

En entrevista para Grupo Imagen Multimedia, dejó claro que se retirará de las telenovelas por las horas que implica el tiempo de grabación, pero no hará lo mismo con su faceta musical.

Cerró sus declaraciones con un posible embarazo en fechas cercanas.

”Nuestro mayor sueño es tener hijos y esperemos intentarlo para finales de año”, concluyó.

Foto: Twitter

7 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I’m not certain the place you’re getting your info, however great topic.

    I must spend a while finding out much more or working out more.
    Thanks for fantastic information I used to be searching for this information for my mission.

    Responder
  4. Michell

    Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the
    blog world but I’m trying to get started and create
    my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Responder
  5. Bud

    Useful information. Fortunate me I discovered your web site by chance,
    and I am surprised why this twist of fate didn’t came about earlier!
    I bookmarked it.

    Responder
  6. Garry

    Thank you for the good writeup. It actually used to be a amusement account it.

    Glance complicated to far introduced agreeable from you!
    However, how could we communicate?

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.