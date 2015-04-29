La actriz defendió su enlace matrimonial con Manuel Velasco

Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa

Luego de que en redes sociales se asegurara que la boda de la actriz Anahí con el gobernador de Chiapas, Manuel Velasco Coello, realizada el fin de semana en la Catedral de la Paz, en San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas era una puesta en escena, la también cantante aclaró que mantiene el humor ante las especulaciones de su enlace nupcial.

”Soy feliz y estoy enamorada… Me da risa que existan rumores de un supuesto contrato. No es una puesta en escena”, dijo y destacó que sus sentimientos no son espontáneos, pues se remontan a tres años de relación con el funcionario mexicano.

En entrevista para Grupo Imagen Multimedia, dejó claro que se retirará de las telenovelas por las horas que implica el tiempo de grabación, pero no hará lo mismo con su faceta musical.

Cerró sus declaraciones con un posible embarazo en fechas cercanas.

”Nuestro mayor sueño es tener hijos y esperemos intentarlo para finales de año”, concluyó.

Foto: Twitter