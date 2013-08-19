La negociación para abordar la posible dimisión de Bob Filner se realiza a puerta cerrada
San Diego.- Un canal de televisión de San Diego informó hoy que se lleva a cabo una negociación a puerta cerrada para abordar la posible renuncia del alcalde Bob Filner.
Según la filial de la cadena ABC en San Diego, en la discusión participa la abogada Gloria Allred, que representa a varias de las 16 mujeres que han acusado públicamente a Filner de acoso sexual.
Asimismo, en la negociación están presentes el procurador de distrito de San Diego, Jan Goldmisth, y un juez jubilado que media entre ambas partes.
Un abogado inició en días pasados una campaña con el fin de reunir 101 mil 597 firmas para destituir al alcalde, quien también se le denunció a finales de junio por pedir que el gobierno costeara a los abogados que le defenderán.
El domingo, residentes de San Diego marcharon para exigir que sea retirado de su cargo por las acusaciones que enfrenta.
Esta sería la primera destitución en San Diego de un alcalde demócrata en más de dos décadas.
Foto: Especial
