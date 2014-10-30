Por Yobani Maya Elizalde

El mandatario de NY quiere alentar a las personas que van a África para asistir a los enfermos de ébola mediante incentivos

ebola

El gobierno respaldará a quienes atienden a los contagiados.

Nueva York.- El gober­nador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, dijo ayer que dará incen­tivos y fondos para los médicos que viajen a África occidental a atender a los enfermos por el virus del ébola.

En entrevista con la cadena Fox, el mandatario estatal co­mentó que quiere alentar a los voluntarios que viajan al conti­nente africano para que conti­núen con su labor. Sin embargo no adelantó en qué consistirán las ayudas anunciadas.

Al mismo, tiempo el gober­nador Cuomo defendió de nueva cuenta la vigilancia que se decretó para las personas consi­deradas de alto riesgo. Recordó que su función también consiste en proteger a los ciudadanos de posibles contagios.

Con relación a las medidas que ha tomado la Gran Manzana para contener el virus, Marti Adams, representante de prensa de la Alcaldía, explicó el martes que la ciudad podría requerir financiamiento federal, pues las medidas contra el ébola han sido ‘millonarias’.

Si bien no reveló ninguna cifra, Adams mencionó que los costos han sido significativos por lo que buscarán apoyo de la administración federal.

Desafiante

En tanto, la enfermera Kaci Hickox amenazó con proceder legalmente si no le levantan la vigilancia de 21 días a la que fue sometida por las autoridades.

Hickox, recluida en su casa en Maine, advirtió que no se quedará de brazos cruzados, pues no representa un riesgo para la población.

Por si acaso, un oficial vigila su residencia y está alerta por si la sanitaria sale a la calle, pues podría arrestarla legalmente por violar la cuarentena.

Foto: Especial

