La aún esposa de Vergara, sacó la cara ante las acusaciones

Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa

Angélica Fuentes, accionista en Chivas, negó las declaraciones de su esposo Jorge Vergara, quien aseguró que ella influyó en la toma de decisiones deportivas, entre ellas el constante despido de técnicos.

Fuentes fue relevada de sus funciones por un supuesto fraude económico dentro del Grupo Omnilife, al cual pertenece Chivas.

“Jamás he interferido en qué jugador se contrata, quién se va, ni cuánto cobra cada uno. Nunca me he metido en la cancha”, comentó a la revista Vanity Fair.

Angélica lamentó que el desgaste de su relación con Vergara haya afectado los asuntos empresariales y comentó que su matrimonio ya era insalvable.

“La relación con Jorge fue desgastándose, no en los últimos días, sino durante un periodo más largo. No obstante, el esfuerzo por salvar la relación fue imposible.

Este problema personal repercutió en nuestras empresas. Eso es algo que yo no hubiera deseado, pero Jorge planteó la cuestión ante los tribunales y ahora serán ellos los que deben resolver”.

Asimismo, Fuentes consideró que la prensa juega en su contra desde 2007:

“Destapé una serie de fugas de recursos, descubro cosas en serio increíbles; tomo decisiones, afecto intereses, y se suelta la prensa en mi contra”, dijo.

Foto: Mexsport