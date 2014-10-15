Un taxista fallece en la autopista México-Cuernavaca; fue por exceso de velocidad
Redacción
Morelos.- Entre los fierros retorcidos de su auto quedó un taxista, el cual falleció en el tramo conocido como La Pera, en la autopista México-Cuernavaca.
Según testigos que observaron el accidente feo, la cabina de un tráiler que conducía a exceso de velocidad le cayó encima al llegar a la curva del terror.
En el kilómetro 68 quedaron los restos del hombre y del vehículo que manejaba, con placas de circulación A72632.
Debido a que el carro quedó completamente compactado tuvieron que llamar a los cuerpos de rescate para liberar el cuerpo de la víctima.
Al sitio llegó personal de rescate de Caminos y Puentes Federales (Capufe) y con material hidráulico sacó el cadáver y lo trasladó al Semefo.
También llamaron a los elementos de la Policía Federal para cerrar la circulación sobre esa pista, rumbo al puerto de Acapulco, en Guerrero.
El chofer del camión se dio a la fuga y hasta el momento desconocen el rumbo que tomó.
Números
5 horas cerraron la circulación en esa vía.
22:30 es la hora en que restablecieron
Vuelca un autobús
Un autobús de pasajeros volcó al Sur del estado de Veracruz y dejó como saldo un muerto y seis lesionados. Según los sobrevivientes de ese percance, el conductor elevó la velocidad de la unidad para impedir el asalto de unos sujetos que los venían siguiendo en una camioneta. El camión pertenece a la línea de Autobuses de Oriente (ADO).
Foto: Especial
Great post.
For the reason that the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very rapidly
it will be famous, due to its quality contents.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you
hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking
to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
kudos
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web
site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it,
you could be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark
your blog and definitely will come back later on. I want to encourage you to definitely continue
your great writing, have a nice afternoon!
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have
any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to
get there! Thank you
Hello, its good paragraph about media print, we all be aware of media is a
impressive source of data.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog
loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at
a honest price? Cheers, I appreciate it!
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!
My brother recommended I may like this website. He used to be
totally right. This put up truly made my day. You can not believe simply how much time I had spent
for this information! Thanks!
I feel this is one of the such a lot important information for
me. And i’m satisfied studying your article.
However wanna remark on few common things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles
is really nice : D. Just right activity, cheers
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit
of this website; this web site contains remarkable and really fine stuff designed
for visitors.
Asking questions are actually fastidious thing if you are not understanding anything
totally, except this paragraph offers good understanding yet.
Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I may come back yet again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good
topic. I needs to spend some time learning much
more or working out more. Thank you for wonderful information I used to be searching for this info for my
mission.
Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this content together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!