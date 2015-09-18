Redacción Follow @Diariodemexusa
Nueva York.- El gobernador de Puebla, Rafael Moreno Valle, viajó a Nueva York para reunirse con la cónsul Sandra Fuentes-Berain y con el poblano Ricardo Aca, quien teme ser despedido por publicar un video en el que criticó a Donald Trump.
Tanto Moreno Valle como la consul externaron su apoyo por medio de las instancias pertinentes al mexicano radicado en NY y su preocupación por la situación que viven los paisanos en aquel lugar.
El gobernador recordó que la organización Mi Casa es Puebla está en Passaic para ayudar a los connacionales con cursos, capacitaciones y otros trámites en conjunto con el consulado.
En el encuentro, Ricardo Aca, detalló que actualmente tiene tres empleos, uno de los cuales es de asistente de mesero en un restaurante ubicado en la Torre Trump, propiedad del político republicano.
Según ha dicho la empresa restaurantera el paisano sí trabajaba con ellos; sin embargo, aseguran que el restaurante ubicado en el Hotel del precandidato no es propiedad de Trump y además aseguraron que Aca tiene permiso para trabajar en EU.
Aca es un indocumentado protegido por la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia que el presidente Barack Obama decretó en 2012.
No obstante, de acuerdo con el abogado de migración Damian Vargas “pese al amparo migratorio la empresa en la que trabaja podría acusarlo de difamación”.
Posteriormente Moreno Valle sostuvo una reunión con el Council of the Americas y su directora Susan Segal para promover los beneficios que ofrece Puebla a los inversionistas.
