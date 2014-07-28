El jugador mexicano suena para reforzar al Celtic escocés, pero aún no hay nada definido
Redacción
Javier Aquino, mediocampista del Villarreal C.F., y en espera sobre su futuro futbolístico, compartió en redes sociales el estreno de su flamante automóvil Porsche Cayman GTS, con un valor de 75 mil dólares.
Asimismo, la empresa automotriz de origen alemán, compartió el momento en el que el mexicano recibió su potente vehículo, vía Twitter.
Celtic, su posible club, jugará amistoso ante Villarreal
Por otra parte, el Villarreal C.F., equipo en el que Aquino comparte junto con Giovani y Jonathan dos Santos, disputará un encuentro amistoso contra el Celtic de Glasgow para el proyecto solidario ‘Unidos por la Esperanza’.
El cotejo benéfico se realizará el próximo 3 de septiembre en el Estadio El Madrigal, y en el se espera la recaudación de fondos para ayudar a niños con cáncer. De este modo, el proyecto tratará de financiar una línea de investigación que permita a los niños superar las secuelas de la enfermedad.
Foto: Especial
