El jugador oaxaqueño no figura en el once inicial
Redacción.- El mediocampista mexicano, Javier Aquino, se encuentra fuera de los planes del técnico del Rayo Vallecano, Paco Jémez, quien no incluyó al originario de Oaxaca en su lista para enfrentar al Almería.
El conjunto de Vallecas se impuso por 2-0 gracias a los goles de Antonio Amaya, al minuto 23, y Miku, al 90’.
Aquino tiene una difícil relación con el timonel, quien aseguró que el mexicano no está lesionado y criticó el hecho de que el exjugador de Cruz Azul piense más en la Selección Mexicana que en su club, en el cual ha perdido la titularidad y la confiaza de Jémez.
“Aquino vino con la idea de jugar minutos, no los está teniendo, y lo siento mucho. No puedo estar mirando los intereses particulares de un jugador
“A mí me gustaría que jugara para que diera rendimiento al equipo. Cuando lo trajimos era con esa idea, que fuera importante, pero al final no ha podido ser por distintas circunstancias”, explicó el timonel sobre el mexicano.
