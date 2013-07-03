Los dos podrían reencontrarse en el ‘Submarino Amarillo’
Ya con un lugar seguro en la Primera División de España, el volante del ‘Submarino Amarillo’, Javier Aquino, apuntó que el equipo necesita jugadores de la calidad de Giovani dos Santos.
Luego de los rumores que aseguran que ‘Gio’ está en la mira del cuadro Castellón, el ex futbolista del Cruz Azul afirmó que de darse el fichaje sería una gran contratación, para el equipo que regresó al Máximo Circuito después un año en la Segunda.
“Yo creo que sería una gran contratación para el Villarreal, sabemos de la capacidad que tiene ‘Gio’ y creo que el equipo ahora que subió necesita jugadores de esa calidad”, dijo.
Aquino, quien regresó a México después de unas vacaciones en Brasil, se mostró contento con la posibilidad de tener como compañero a Dos Santos y manifestó que sería interesante compartir la cancha con el jugador surgido de la cantera del Barcelona.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular
article! It is the little changes that make
the most significant changes. Many thanks for sharing!
I all the time used to read article in news papers but now
as I am a user of web thus from now I am using net for content,
thanks to web.
It’s truly a great and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it,
you may be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come
back at some point. I want to encourage continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are
just too great. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say
it. You make it entertaining and you still
take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read far more
from you. This is really a terrific site.
Everything is very open with a very clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your site is extremely helpful.
Thanks for sharing!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it
seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away
your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to
read?