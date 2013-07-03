Por Fernando Gonzalez

Los dos podrían reencontrarse en el ‘Submarino Amarillo’

aquinoYa con un lugar seguro en la Primera División de España, el volante del ‘Submarino Amarillo’, Javier Aquino, apuntó que el equipo necesita jugadores de la calidad de Giovani dos Santos.

Luego de los rumores que aseguran que ‘Gio’ está en la mira del cuadro Castellón, el ex futbolista del Cruz Azul afirmó que de darse el fichaje sería una gran contratación, para el equipo que regresó al Máximo Circuito después un año en la Segunda.

“Yo creo que sería una gran contratación para el Villarreal, sabemos de la capacidad que tiene ‘Gio’ y creo que el equipo ahora que subió necesita jugadores de esa calidad”, dijo.

Aquino, quien regresó a México después de unas vacaciones en Brasil, se mostró contento con la posibilidad de tener como compañero a Dos Santos y manifestó que sería interesante compartir la cancha con el jugador surgido de la cantera del Barcelona.

