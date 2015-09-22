Al Parecer las criaturas de Nueva York son las más geniales a la hora de comer.
El día de ayer apareció una rata arrastrando un pedazo de pizza por las escaleras de algún restaurante. Ahora la competencia del mejor “Estilo” a la hora de comer, se lo lleva una ardilla y astuta que hurgó un bote de basura para encontrar una deliciosa malteada en el Madison Square Park.
Observa el siguiente video de TheWatercooler y decide quién fue mejor a la hora de comer.
(Redacción)
