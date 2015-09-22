Por Jonathan Castillo

Al Parecer las criaturas de Nueva York son las más geniales a la hora de comer.

El día de ayer apareció una rata  arrastrando  un pedazo de pizza por las escaleras  de algún restaurante.  Ahora la competencia del mejor “Estilo” a la hora de comer,  se lo lleva una ardilla y astuta que hurgó un bote de basura para encontrar una deliciosa malteada  en el Madison Square Park.

Observa el siguiente video de TheWatercooler y decide quién fue mejor a la hora de comer.

(Redacción)

5 Respuestas

  1. ig

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought
    this post was good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger
    if you are not already 😉 Cheers!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.