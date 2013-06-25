Bastó una bendición
Una argentina afirmó hoy que el papa Francisco la curó del cáncer de mama que padecía desde hacía cuatro años, gracias a que la bendijo pocos días después de que asumiera su pontificado en El Vaticano.
“Milagrosamente estoy viva”, le dijo Carolina Balbuena, de 41 años, al portal del diario La Nación, de España, país donde reside.
Narró que conoció al papa el pasado 10 de abril, en una de las primeras audiencias públicas que protagonizó Francisco, quien había asumido apenas tres semanas antes.
La mujer explicó que en enero el cáncer se había extendido “a todos los órganos, el hígado, los huesos de la cabeza, los ganglios, la retina. Perdí un 70% de visión porque la metástasis estaba atrás del ojo”.
Le prescribieron dos ciclos de quimioterapia muy fuerte, pero no los resistió porque le bajaron mucho las defensas y admite que “en ese momento no creía en Dios para nada, estaba muy renegada”.
Al enterarse que habría por primera vez en la historia un papa argentino, buscó los medios económicos para ir al Vaticano, donde se ubicó en la primera fila de la misa, sentada en su silla de ruedas.
Hizo lo posible por que el papa la viera, y así fue, lo cual describe como “una energía, una fuerza, una presencia de Dios”.
Poco después regresó a España donde sufrió una recaída. Los médicos le advirtieron que le quedaban muy pocos días de vida, pero de pronto el cáncer comenzó a ceder. Actualmente sigue en recuperación, pero con altas expectativas de recuperarse.
