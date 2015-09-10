Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Notimex

Los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra (2-2) y Acereros de Pittsburgh (1-4) protagonizarán un auténtico duelo de titanes en la inauguración de la temporada 2015 de la NFL.

Con un ganado y cuatro perdidos en la fase previa, Acereros visitará el Gillette Stadium en Fóxboro, Massachusets, para enfrentar a los Patriotas, que llegan a la apaertura con dos victorias y dos derrotas.

El duelo marca el inicio del camino rumbo al Súper Bowl 50 con el equipo más ganador en el Siglo XXI y el que más títulos ha conseguido en la historia.

Los Pats han ganado cuatro campeonatos desde el año 2002, mientras que los Steelers presumen seis anillos en su historial, el último de ellos en 2009.

En la Conferencia Nacional, los reflectores tendrán especial atención en Seattle, que ha estado en los dos últimos Super Bowls y que presume de su gran poderío defensivo.

