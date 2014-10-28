Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El campeón San Antonio busca revalidar el Título; Cleveland, Chicago, Oklahoma y Clippers lucen como candidatos

NBA

Lebron James se encuentra listo para romper las duelas en el 2015

Rafael Gómez @rafagomez87

Varias estrellas cambiaron de equipo,  todas con un solo objetivo: arrebatarle el Trofeo Larry O’brien a los campeones Spurs de San Antonio.

Hoy comienza la temporada de NBA, donde 32 equipos comienzan con el sueño de ser el mejor del basquetbol estadounidenses, sin embargo hay favoritos claros en ambas Conferencias.

El Este, una incógnita

En la Conferencia Este aparecen varios candidatos a proclamarse como los mejores. Con las llegadas de Lebron James y Kevin Love, más el aporte de Kyle Irving y Anderson Varejao, los Cavaliers de Cleveland lucen como el claro favorito, sin embargo habrá que esperar la cohesión que puedan tener como equipo.

Sus claros rivales serán los Bulls de Chicago, pues con el regreso de Derrick Rose, más la llegada de Pau Gasol, ponen a la quinteta de los Toros como un rival complicado.

Además, los veteranos Nets de Brooklyn, los Pacers de Indiana que no tendrán a Paul George por la fractura que sufrió, pueden complicar a cualquiera y estarán en Playoffs.

Los que lucen como una incógnita son el Heat de Miami, que sin Lebron James, dependerán de la ofensiva de Dwyane Wade y Chris Bosh, más la llegada de Luol Deng.

Por su parte, los Knicks de Nueva York, con el estreno como coach de Dereck Fisher y el respaldo desde la gerencia de Phill Jackson, esperan pasar de la segunda fase de Playoffs por primera vez en más de 10 años, para ello la ofensiva del triangulo, comandada por Carmelo Anthony y Andrea Bargnani será fundamental.

El Salvaje Oeste

Además de los veteranos y actuales campeones Spurs, quintetas como Clippers, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas,

Memphis, Portland y Golden State, lucen como las más fuertes en la Conferencia Oeste.

Oklahoma no contará de inicio con su estrella Kevin Durant, lesionado en la pretemporada, sin embargo tiene equipo para dar pelea en lo que regresa; los Clippers seguirán basando su éxito en la espectacularidad de Blake Griffin, Chris Paul y Deandre Jordan, más la experiencia desde la banca de su coach, Doc Rivers.

Por su parte Memphis y Portland, sin figuras de renombre, basan su éxito en un juego de conjunto.  Mientras Houston, con Dwight Howard y James Harden; y Golden State, con Stephen Curry, desean revancha y dar el estirón en Playoffs.

Juegos para hoy

Orlando vs N. Orleans Pelicans

Dallas vs San Antonio

Rockets vs Lakers

Foto: Especial

