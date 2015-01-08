Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Para el Clausura 2015 habrá nueva marca de jugadores no nacidos en México con 138, 50 de ellos son naturalizados

Liga

138 jugadores no nacidos en México serán registrados este torneo.

Redacción @Diariodemexusa

Aún no comienza el Clausura 2015 y ya se impuso un récord en la LigaMX.

Y es que para el torneo que comienza mañana, se tienen registrados a 138 jugadores no nacidos en México, un récord para nuestra liga. Las estadísticas marcan que de este total de jugadores 50 no ocupan plaza de extranjero, pues 35 son naturalizados y 15 tienen la doble nacionalidad.

De los países de los cuales provienen mayor número para este certamen son los argentinos, con 46, superando con creces a los colombianos, que han traído un gran deleite futbolístico a la Liga.

Los brasileños, con 14, también ocupan un lugar alto, siendo Ronaldinho su principal estandarte.

Los Estados Unidos también suman 14 jugadores, incluyendo los casos de Isaac Brizuela y Miguel Ponce, entre otros, que son mexicanos por sus padres, pero nacidos en el país del norte.

Los paraguayos que no se quedan atrás y han mostrado un gran talento defensivo en México, suman a 12 representantes, siendo el recién llegado Roque Santa Cruz el de mayor cartel.

Otras nacionalidades que también han tenido máximas figuras en México y que gozan de un gran prestigio son Ecuador (12), Uruguay (6) y Chile (4).

Además, elementos como Marc Crosas (España), Juan

Arango (Venezuela), Felipe Baloy (Panamá), Djniny Tabarez (Cabo Verde) y Anthony Pedroza (Inglaterra), también formarán parte de la Liga.

De los equipos que más jugadores no nacidos tendrán en la Liga, destaca el Campeón América y los Xolos de Tijuana, que tienen a 11 cada uno (incluyendo los de doble nacionalidad), y los Jaguares y el Puebla, con 10 cada uno.

La llegada de los elementos foráneos podría ser una de las claves por la cual no emerge de Fuerzas Básicas el talento suficiente en ciertas posiciones del campo.

Números:

7.8 jugadores no nacidos en México tendrá en promedio cada equipo.

138 jugadores no nacidos en México serán registrados este torneo.

Foto: Especial

9 Respuestas

  1. ig

    After checking out a few of the blog posts on your web site, I really appreciate your
    technique of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark webpage
    list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website too and let me know your opinion.

    Responder
  2. augustaairconditioning

    Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?

    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
    finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder
  4. Valentina

    Hi, this weekend is good in support of me, since this occasion i
    am reading this wonderful informative paragraph here at my home.

    Responder
  5. Lizzie

    Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to
    assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder
  6. hard earned money

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re
    using? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like
    to find something more risk-free. Do you have any
    solutions?

    Responder
  7. Virgil

    I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.

    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess
    over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell
    unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly
    the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder
  8. Dick

    I think that everything typed was very logical. But, what about this?
    what if you were to write a awesome headline? I am not saying your information isn’t solid, but what if you added a post title that grabbed folk’s attention?
    I mean Arranca la liga de Babel – Diario de México USA is a little boring.
    You ought to peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create
    post headlines to get viewers interested. You might try adding a video or
    a related picture or two to get people excited about everything’ve got to say.
    Just my opinion, it might make your blog a little livelier.

    Responder
  9. Maxine

    Hello my loved one! I want to say that this article is
    amazing, great written and include almost all vital infos.
    I would like to look more posts like this .

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.