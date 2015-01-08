Para el Clausura 2015 habrá nueva marca de jugadores no nacidos en México con 138, 50 de ellos son naturalizados
Aún no comienza el Clausura 2015 y ya se impuso un récord en la LigaMX.
Y es que para el torneo que comienza mañana, se tienen registrados a 138 jugadores no nacidos en México, un récord para nuestra liga. Las estadísticas marcan que de este total de jugadores 50 no ocupan plaza de extranjero, pues 35 son naturalizados y 15 tienen la doble nacionalidad.
De los países de los cuales provienen mayor número para este certamen son los argentinos, con 46, superando con creces a los colombianos, que han traído un gran deleite futbolístico a la Liga.
Los brasileños, con 14, también ocupan un lugar alto, siendo Ronaldinho su principal estandarte.
Los Estados Unidos también suman 14 jugadores, incluyendo los casos de Isaac Brizuela y Miguel Ponce, entre otros, que son mexicanos por sus padres, pero nacidos en el país del norte.
Los paraguayos que no se quedan atrás y han mostrado un gran talento defensivo en México, suman a 12 representantes, siendo el recién llegado Roque Santa Cruz el de mayor cartel.
Otras nacionalidades que también han tenido máximas figuras en México y que gozan de un gran prestigio son Ecuador (12), Uruguay (6) y Chile (4).
Además, elementos como Marc Crosas (España), Juan
Arango (Venezuela), Felipe Baloy (Panamá), Djniny Tabarez (Cabo Verde) y Anthony Pedroza (Inglaterra), también formarán parte de la Liga.
De los equipos que más jugadores no nacidos tendrán en la Liga, destaca el Campeón América y los Xolos de Tijuana, que tienen a 11 cada uno (incluyendo los de doble nacionalidad), y los Jaguares y el Puebla, con 10 cada uno.
La llegada de los elementos foráneos podría ser una de las claves por la cual no emerge de Fuerzas Básicas el talento suficiente en ciertas posiciones del campo.
Números:
7.8 jugadores no nacidos en México tendrá en promedio cada equipo.
138 jugadores no nacidos en México serán registrados este torneo.
