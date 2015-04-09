Juanes lidera las listas musicales en la Unión Americana
Ciudad de México
El cantautor colombiano Juanes se colocó en el número uno de los listados de Billboard, Latin Airplay y Latin Pop Airplay en Estados Unidos, con su tema “Juntos” (Together).
La canción se mantiene en el primer sitio en Colombia por novena semana consecutiva; también logró la mayor posición en México, Venezuela, Ecuador y América Central; mientras que en España, Argentina y Chile se mantiene en el Top 10 de distintas estaciones de radio.
En el mismo sentido, el cantautor llegará a la Unión Americana con su “Loco de Amor Tour”, el próximo verano.
Se presentará en el Nokia Theatre L.A. Live el 31 de julio y 1 de agosto; y en el Madison Square Garden el 19 de agosto.
La gira promocional comenzará el 28 de julio en el Rabobank Theater de Bakersfield, California, y culminará el 21 de agosto en el Grand Theater at Foxwoods de Mashantucket, en Connecticut.
Además, tiene agendada una fecha en el American Airlines Arena de Miami, Florida, el próximo 4 de diciembre.
Es tal la popularidad del intérprete de “La camisa negra”, que el famoso cantante puertorriqueño, Ricky Martin, ha manifestado su deseo de grabar un disco con el cantautor, lo que mencionó durante la presentación su más reciente álbum, titulado “A quien quiera escuchar”, en Bogotá.
Números:
42 años tiene el intérprete del tema “A Dios le pido”
2004 contrajo nupcias con su pareja, Karen Martínez
Foto: Notimex
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all
over the web without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help
stop content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
I like the helpful info you supply in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am rather certain I will be informed lots of new stuff right
here! Good luck for the next!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me
out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its helped
me. Good job.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to
protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any recommendations?
Hi there, this weekend is fastidious designed for me, because this occasion i am reading
this enormous informative piece of writing here at my
residence.
continuously i used to read smaller articles
or reviews that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which
I am reading now.
This info is invaluable. How can I find out more?
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely helpful information particularly the last part :
) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a very long
time. Thank you and best of luck.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of
plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content
I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot
of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any ways to help stop content from being ripped off?
I’d really appreciate it.
I was more than happy to find this page. I wanted to thank
you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit
of it and I have you book marked to see new stuff on your web site.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for
this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
For hottest information you have to go to see world wide web and
on world-wide-web I found this site as a best website for hottest
updates.
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m
having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something unique. P.S Sorry
for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Excellent, what a website it is! This website gives useful information to us, keep
it up.