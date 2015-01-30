Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El valor en el mercado de la droga retenida es de 1.5 millones de dólares

heroina

Chiapas.- Un camión con doble fondo, en el que eran transportados más de 43 kilogramos de heroína, fue retenido por agentes del Grupo Interinstitucional, reportó la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE).

La dependencia indicó que se trata de acciones desplegadas en la carretera federal Tapachula-Huixtla, a la altura del crucero de Xochiltepec, municipio de Tuzantán, como parte del reforzamiento de la seguridad en la frontera Sur del país.

Mencionó además que los trabajos de investigación y de campo permitieron detectar el paso de un vehículo con placas de circulación CO153BNV de Guatemala, en el que fue ubicado un doble fondo.

Al interior del tubular del remolque se localizaron los paquetes de heroína, con un peso total de 43 kilogramos; en el automotor viajaban Edgar René Galindo Guerra, de 53 años y Carlos Francisco Galindo Guerra  de 48, oriundos de Malacatán San Marcos, Guatemala, según refirió la corporación federal.

Los indiciados revelaron haber recibido la cantidad de 900 dólares para trasladar el vehículo de Guatemala a la ciudad de Matamoros, Tamaulipas y después hacia Estados Unidos.

Por este hecho, ambos hombres fueron puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público de la Fiscalía de Distrito Fronterizo Costa, con sede en Tapachula, como probables responsables de delitos contra la salud. El camión y la droga semisintética fueron retenidos.

Foto: Especial

