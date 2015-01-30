El valor en el mercado de la droga retenida es de 1.5 millones de dólares
Chiapas.- Un camión con doble fondo, en el que eran transportados más de 43 kilogramos de heroína, fue retenido por agentes del Grupo Interinstitucional, reportó la Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE).
La dependencia indicó que se trata de acciones desplegadas en la carretera federal Tapachula-Huixtla, a la altura del crucero de Xochiltepec, municipio de Tuzantán, como parte del reforzamiento de la seguridad en la frontera Sur del país.
Mencionó además que los trabajos de investigación y de campo permitieron detectar el paso de un vehículo con placas de circulación CO153BNV de Guatemala, en el que fue ubicado un doble fondo.
Al interior del tubular del remolque se localizaron los paquetes de heroína, con un peso total de 43 kilogramos; en el automotor viajaban Edgar René Galindo Guerra, de 53 años y Carlos Francisco Galindo Guerra de 48, oriundos de Malacatán San Marcos, Guatemala, según refirió la corporación federal.
Los indiciados revelaron haber recibido la cantidad de 900 dólares para trasladar el vehículo de Guatemala a la ciudad de Matamoros, Tamaulipas y después hacia Estados Unidos.
Por este hecho, ambos hombres fueron puestos a disposición del Ministerio Público de la Fiscalía de Distrito Fronterizo Costa, con sede en Tapachula, como probables responsables de delitos contra la salud. El camión y la droga semisintética fueron retenidos.
Foto: Especial
I like the valuable info you supply on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check once more right here regularly.
I am somewhat certain I will be informed lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the following!
Hello mates, its great piece of writing concerning tutoringand completely explained, keep it
up all the time.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are incredible! Thanks!
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming
again to read additional news.
It is not my first time to pay a visit this web site,
i am browsing this web site dailly and obtain fastidious data from here daily.
Very good information. Lucky me I found your website by chance
(stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody?
This post posted at this website is really nice.
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s website link on your page at appropriate place and
other person will also do similar for you.
Very soon this site will be famous amid all blogging and site-building
viewers, due to it’s nice content
continuously i used to read smaller articles that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I
am reading at this time.
Hi there, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every
one is sharing facts, that’s in fact excellent, keep up writing.
Asking questions are truly pleasant thing if you are not understanding
anything fully, except this piece of writing presents fastidious understanding even.
Great article.
After I initially commented I seem to have clicked
the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is added
I receive four emails with the same comment.
There has to be a way you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!