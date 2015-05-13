El sujeto mató a su pareja por creer que le ponía “los cuernos”
Por Brenda Fonseca
Cuentan en mi tierra que… parece que fue ayer cuando mi abuelo y mi padre me contaban las que pasaban recorriendo el país en locomotora, pues ambos fueron orgullosamente ferrocarrileros; transportaban, personas, alimentos u otro tipo de carga, pero jamás imaginarían que actualmente también sirven para trasladar restos humanos.
La verdad es que los maquinistas ni se dan por enterados, como sucedió en la colonia Santa Catarina, de la delegación Azcapotzalco, en el Distrito Federal, donde llegó un ferrocarril procedente de Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán y Manzanillo, Colima, que transportaba más de 11 bolsas que contenían un rompecabezas humano. Hasta el momento se desconoce si corresponden a dos o más víctimas.
Viudo prófugo
Los celos llevaron a un hombre a convertirse en autoviudo, pues le asestó varias puñaladas a su esposa de 17 años de edad. Familiares de Irma Leydi Reyes Reyes sabían que este sujeto constantemente le daba sus cates -golpes-, pero no hicieron nada por evitarlo.
Cristián Samuel Aldama, presunto culpable, es vendedor de elotes y esquites. Al salir de casa para ofrecer sus productos su mente daba vueltas imaginando que le hacían de chivo los tamales -que lo estaban engañando- así que prefirió darle chicharrón a su mujer, antes de que le dijeran por la esquina “El venao, el venao” y una vez que perpetró el crimen, huyó.
La mañana del 10 de mayo, Aracely Reyes José fue a buscar a su hija Irma a su casa ubicada en la colonia Niños Héroes del municipio de Santa María Atzompa, Oaxaca, con la finalidad de acompañarla al Hospital Civil Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso, donde permanece hospitalizada su bebita a quien dio a luz hace un mes. Ahora esa pequeña crecerá en la orfandad, con su madre en el panteón y su padre tras las rejas, si es que lo agarran porque ya ha de estar en Disneylandia.
Cita en el más allá
¡Ay mamacita! Esta historia parece venida del más allá al más acá, y es que Andrés Marcos Rosas ya no pudo más con tanto sufrimiento y no es que le fuera al Cruz Azul, sino que no podía pegar el ojo -dormir- porque temía que se le apareciera su abuelito, hasta que no pudo más y mejor se ahorcó en un árbol ubicado en Cocacalco Cala Norte, cerca de Atempan, Puebla, antes de seguir viendo en sueños a ‘su pariente ‘incómodo’. El hermano del occiso dijo que Andrés “tenía intenciones de reunirse con su abuelito, sin decirle lo que iba a hacer”; así que cuando lo descubrió, era demasiado tarde.
Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.
Foto: Especial
bookmarked!!, I love your web site!
I blog often and I truly thank you for your content. This article
has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once
per week. I opted in for your Feed too.
Thankfulness to my father who informed me on the topic of this
web site, this website is actually amazing.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could
add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would
have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re now not actually much
more neatly-appreciated than you might be right now. You are so
intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly in the case of this topic, made me individually
consider it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated until it’s something to do with Girl
gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time deal with it
up!
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay
a visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from latest gossip.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be
waiting for your next write ups thanks once again.
Howdy I am so delighted I found your blog, I
really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous
post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read
it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more,
Please do keep up the great job.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or
weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I such a lot undoubtedly will make sure to do not disregard this web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.
I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will often come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great
posts, have a nice afternoon!