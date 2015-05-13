El sujeto mató a su pareja por creer que le ponía “los cuernos”

Por Brenda Fonseca

Cuentan en mi tierra que… parece que fue ayer cuando mi abuelo y mi padre me contaban las que pasaban recorriendo el país en locomotora, pues ambos fueron orgullosamente ferrocarrileros; transportaban, personas, alimentos u otro tipo de carga, pero jamás imaginarían que actualmente también sirven para trasladar restos humanos.

La verdad es que los maquinistas ni se dan por enterados, como sucedió en la colonia Santa Catarina, de la delegación Azcapotzalco, en el Distrito Federal, donde llegó un ferrocarril procedente de Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán y Manzanillo, Colima, que transportaba más de 11 bolsas que contenían un rompecabezas humano. Hasta el momento se desconoce si corresponden a dos o más víctimas.

Viudo prófugo

Los celos llevaron a un hombre a convertirse en autoviudo, pues le asestó varias puñaladas a su esposa de 17 años de edad. Familiares de Irma Leydi Reyes Reyes sabían que este sujeto constantemente le daba sus cates -golpes-, pero no hicieron nada por evitarlo.

Cristián Samuel Aldama, presunto culpable, es vendedor de elotes y esquites. Al salir de casa para ofrecer sus productos su mente daba vueltas imaginando que le hacían de chivo los tamales -que lo estaban engañando- así que prefirió darle chicharrón a su mujer, antes de que le dijeran por la esquina “El venao, el venao” y una vez que perpetró el crimen, huyó.

La mañana del 10 de mayo, Aracely Reyes José fue a buscar a su hija Irma a su casa ubicada en la colonia Niños Héroes del municipio de Santa María Atzompa, Oaxaca, con la finalidad de acompañarla al Hospital Civil Dr. Aurelio Valdivieso, donde permanece hospitalizada su bebita a quien dio a luz hace un mes. Ahora esa pequeña crecerá en la orfandad, con su madre en el panteón y su padre tras las rejas, si es que lo agarran porque ya ha de estar en Disneylandia.

Cita en el más allá

¡Ay mamacita! Esta historia parece venida del más allá al más acá, y es que Andrés Marcos Rosas ya no pudo más con tanto sufrimiento y no es que le fuera al Cruz Azul, sino que no podía pegar el ojo -dormir- porque temía que se le apareciera su abuelito, hasta que no pudo más y mejor se ahorcó en un árbol ubicado en Cocacalco Cala Norte, cerca de Atempan, Puebla, antes de seguir viendo en sueños a ‘su pariente ‘incómodo’. El hermano del occiso dijo que Andrés “tenía intenciones de reunirse con su abuelito, sin decirle lo que iba a hacer”; así que cuando lo descubrió, era demasiado tarde.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

