Los cuerpos fueron encontrados en una fosa de la Sierra Tarahumara; tenían impactos de bala
Autoridades localizaron los cadáveres de dos encuestadores del Instituto Nacional de Estadística de México reportados como desaparecidos en el norte del país, en lo que se presume fue un asesinato por razones aún desconocidas.
Los cuerpos de los dos hombres fueron encontrados en una fosa con marcas de golpes y disparos en una zona rural de la Sierra Tarahumara, en el estado norteño de Chihuahua, informó en un comunicado la fiscalía estatal.
Ambos habían sido contratados como encuestadores temporales para levantar un sondeo para el censo 2015, informó el Instituto de Estadística.
Familiares identificaron a los dos.
Las montañas de Chihuahua han sido en diversos momentos escenario de hechos de violencia atribuidos a grupos del narcotráfico, aunque hasta ahora ningún empleado del Instituto de Estadística había sido blanco de ataques.
En los últimos años, sin embargo, la violencia sí ha afectado en otros lugares a miembro de sectores que no solían ser tocados por el crimen, como empleados de encuestadoras privadas e inspectores ambientales.
