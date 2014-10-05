Con gol de Enrique Pérez, los rojinegros se quedaron con los tres puntos en el Estadio Omnilife y Chivas sigue sin levantar
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- En el clásico tapatío, Atlas le pegó 0-1 a domicilio al acérrimo rival, que no mostró cambio a pesar de tener como director técnico interino a un histórico del Rebaño, Ramón Morales, quien sufrió una derrota en su debut como timonel de la Primera División.
Tal parece que la pesadilla de Chivas no tiene puerta de salida y ayer continuaron con su agonía, pues con un solitario gol de Enrique Pérez mediante un remate con la cabeza, los rojinegros se fueron arriba del marcador al minuto 24 del primer tiempo para sentenciar el juego en el Estadio Omnilife.
Mientras el Rebaño Sagrado dejaba escapar oportunidades claras con mala definición en sus remates, los dirigidos por Tomás Boy, quien se fue expulsado al 68’, lograron aguantar a los rojiblancos y a la vez sorprenderlos por duros contragolpes, los cuales si no terminaron en gol fue gracias a la estupenda actuación de Toño Rodríguez.
Como bien lo decía una manta que sobrevolaba el Omnilife antes del partido, la ciudad de Guadalajara no tiene los colores rojo y blanco, sino rojo y negro, pues ayer nuevamente se vio la inferioridad de los pupilos del interino Morales, quienes de paso sumaron cuatro clásicos tapatíos sin ganar.
Con el resultado el Guadalajara se sigue hundiendo en el tema porcentual y en la Tabla General, alejándose de los puestos de Liguilla; mientras los Zorros siguen al acecho de los primero lugares del Apertura 2014.
Paridad en el infierno
Con anotaciones de Édgar Benítez y Luis Miguel Noriega, Toluca y Puebla empataron a un gol en la cancha del Estadio Nemesio Díez. La igualada pone a los dirigidos por José Cardozo con 22 puntos, mientras que los pupilos de José Luis Sánchez Solá alcanzan las 12 unidades en mismo número de jornadas.
Foto: Mexsport
