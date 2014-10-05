Por César Fabián Perez

Con gol de Enrique Pérez, los rojine­gros se quedaron con los tres puntos en el Estadio Omnilife y Chivas sigue sin levantar

23051014ADI_GDL_ATS_PEREZ

Enrique Pérez. El defensa de los Zorros marcó el gol con el que su equipo ganó.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- En el clásico tapatío, Atlas le pegó 0-1 a domicilio al acérrimo rival, que no mostró cambio a pesar de tener como director técnico interino a un histórico del Rebaño, Ramón Morales, quien sufrió una derrota en su debut como timonel de la Primera División.

Sin título-2

Tal parece que la pesadilla de Chivas no tiene puerta de salida y ayer continuaron con su agonía, pues con un solitario gol de Enrique Pérez median­te un remate con la cabeza, los rojinegros se fueron arriba del marcador al minuto 24 del primer tiempo para sentenciar el juego en el Estadio Omnilife.

Mientras el Rebaño Sagrado dejaba escapar oportunidades claras con mala definición en sus remates, los dirigidos por Tomás Boy, quien se fue expulsado al 68’, lograron aguantar a los roji­blancos y a la vez sorprenderlos por duros contragolpes, los cua­les si no terminaron en gol fue gracias a la estupenda actuación de Toño Rodríguez.

Como bien lo decía una man­ta que sobrevolaba el Omnilife antes del partido, la ciudad de Guadalajara no tiene los colores rojo y blanco, sino rojo y negro, pues ayer nuevamente se vio la inferioridad de los pupilos del interino Morales, quienes de paso sumaron cuatro clásicos tapatíos sin ganar.

Con el resultado el Guadalaja­ra se sigue hundiendo en el tema porcentual y en la Tabla General, alejándose de los puestos de Li­guilla; mientras los Zorros siguen al acecho de los primero lugares del Apertura 2014.

8963

Paridad en el infierno

Con anotaciones de Éd­gar Benítez y Luis Miguel Noriega, Toluca y Puebla empataron a un gol en la cancha del Estadio Nemesio Díez. La igua­lada pone a los dirigidos por José Cardozo con 22 puntos, mientras que los pupilos de José Luis Sánchez Solá alcanzan las 12 unidades en mismo número de jornadas.

Foto: Mexsport

